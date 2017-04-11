RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Chamber to host Kansas Aviation director Thursday PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 11 April 2017 12:28

• L&T staff report




The Liberal Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Kansas Aviation Director Merrill Eisenhower Atwater at noon Thursday at the Rock Island Depot. Atwater is the great grandson of Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Atwater will discuss aviation in Kansas including the use of drones.

The event is open to the public. There is no charge to attend.
 

