











By ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times









It looks to be a short night for the Liberal City Commission at tonight’s 5:30 meeting.

The first of the three agenda items for this evening concerns animal shelter project funding.

“As the animal shelter expansion project is nearly complete, we have evaluated our original project funding of $400,000 from the Crime Prevention-Drugs and Alcohol fund that was approved by the Liberal City Commission Aug. 25, 2015. This fund receives 5 percent of the allocation of the city’s 1-cent sales tax,” the agenda information noted. “Staff is concerned the Crime Prevention-Drugs and Alcohol fund would contain inadequate funding for operations and programs such as truancy and teen court, in the long term, should they approved by future commissions.”

Staff will be recommending the commission consider reallocating these funds to the Streets, Drainage and Other Capital Improvements portion of the sales tax.

The other two items for the commission will concern the purchase of pickup trucks for the Water Department and the Wastewater Department. The Water Department will be requesting the purchase of four pickups from Chrysler Corner (one at a time throughout the next few years to help keep costs down), and the Wastewater Department will be requesting the purchase of a 3/4-ton pickup, also from Chrysler Corner.