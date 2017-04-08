





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Electricity as the modern world knows it is thought to have come into existence with an experiment with a kite by Benjamin Franklin in 1752. Over the two and a half centuries plus since then, electricity has taken on many forms with the addition of the light bulb in the days of Thomas Edison. In more recent times, electrical sources such as wind power and solar power have come about through research, and on the High Plains of Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, these sources are making their presence known. Local provider Southern Pioneer, a member of Mid-Kansas Electric LLC (MKEC), a wholesale provider of electric generation and transmission services, purchases its power wholesale from Mid-Kansas. Southern Pioneer Energy Services Supervisor Rae Gorman said Mid-Kansas has a diverse generation portfolio consisting of coal and natural gas, including the Cimarron River station near Liberal, and wind. “Mid-Kansas is a member of the 14-state Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates an Integrated Energy Marketplace where the lowest cost generation, supplied by SPP members, is dispatched during all hours to serve the load requirements of the customers in the 14 states,” she said. “So, in addition to the Mid-Kansas resources, Southern Pioneer is technically accessing other types of generation outside of western Kansas, such as nuclear and hydropower.” As for what’s on the horizon in terms of new sources for electrical providers, Gorman said Southern Pioneer, along with five other electric distribution cooperatives that also own Mid-Kansas, works with MKEC to find the best resources to meet members’ energy needs. “This includes wind and traditional dispatchable resources, such as Rubart station and Cimarron station, and in the future may include solar,” she said. At this time, Gorman said MKEC does have 128 milliwatts of wind from two Power Purchase Agreements in its generation portfolio. “We also access additional wind generation through market purchases in the SPP Integrated Marketplace,” she said. The future of wind energy itself, Gorman said, is anyone’s guess. “Wind has been developed as a result of the production tax credit, meaning the cost is affordable to the ratepayer because about half of the cost is being subsidized by the taxpayer,” she said. “Because large scale wind is dependent upon tax policy, predicting the future would require understanding what tax policy Congress and the president will pursue.” Traditional coal fire energy, Gorman said, makes up roughly 30 percent of Mid-Kansas’ electric generating capability, which is similar to other utilities in the region. “Coal remains an abundant, low cost energy resource,” she said. “Its future will be impacted by a number of variables, including market energy prices, the cost of natural gas and environmental regulations.” Coal fire as an energy source has come under attack in recent years because of its supposed negative effects on the environment. Gorman said that is nothing new for the electrical industry. “The government has historically had a significant influence on how electricity is generated,” she said. “In the 1980s, much of the nation’s coal fleet was built because of the Industrial Fuels Use Act, which barred construction of power plants using oil or natural gas as a primary fuel.” In fact, Gorman said, this is the reason the Sunflower Electric station near Holcomb was built on the Hugoton Gas Field. “Natural gas is now deemed cheap and abundant, and coal and nuclear have both come under attack over the decades,” she said. “Power plant decisions are decades-long investments, and government regulations, both current and future, will impact generation resources. Utilities have mitigated that risk – and benefitted utility customers – by maintaining a balanced portfolio of different generation resources.” While many energy sources are available in today’s times, Gorman said no one resource is perfect for every condition. “Utilities have historically built resources for baseload, high percentage of annual hours, low operating cost but higher initial costs, like coal and nuclear, intermediate, and peaking, natural gas, higher operating costs for a lower percentage of annual hours, conditions,” she said. “Renewable resources are also now part of the generation mix.” Gorman said like other electricity -generating resources, renewable resources have pros and cons such as low costs but intermittent availability. “Having a diverse generation portfolio allows electric utilities to call on the right resources that exist on the system at any time,” she said. Likewise, Gorman said there is not necessarily a formula for deciding what are the most and least effective energy resources. “Determining what is built or used at any given point in time will depend upon our members’ needs – how much energy over how many hours in a day, month and year, both current and forecasted,” she said.