





Local churches gearing up for Easter celebrations



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The Easter season is upon everyone, and one of the big parts of a family’s Easter plans includes church services. Many churches in Liberal are finalizing their own plans for their congregants for Easter Sunday, April 16. Central Christian Church will be starting its Easter activities with a 9 a.m. breakfast Easter Sunday, with services to follow at 10:30 a.m., and then an Easter egg hunt following the services. Risen Glory Church will be hosting its Easter services at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, which will include the worship and special music, and the youth will be performing a skit. After the service, there will be an Easter Sunday meal, which is open to everyone. “He said He had come for this reason, to die and then be risen as a ransom for many. So we celebrate Easter, but without the resurrection, there would be no celebration,” Risen Glory Church Pastor Ann Holman said. “And even though we grieve when we lose loved ones, we don’t grieve as those who have no hope, because our hope is this separation is just a temporary one, and if they die in Christ, we’ll see them again. It’s a triumphant, joy-filled day.” With the services at Risen Glory, Holman said she hopes for a good turnout, and the public is invited to attend. “Just come and hear about the resurrection, it’s the greatest event in history,” Holman said. “It’s a triumphant celebration that He is alive forevermore, the tomb is empty.” Trinity Faith Church will be starting its own Easter services with a service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and there will also be a service at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday. “One of the reasons we’re offering the Saturday evening services is for people who want to reserve Sunday for family activities,” Trinity Faith Church Pastor Terry Engler said. “I would encourage everyone to celebrate the Lord’s resurrection with their respective church families. We’re looking to have a great crowd for the services, and we’ll also be having an Easter egg hunt that day for the kids, that should be fun.” Engler also talked about what he likes about preaching on Easter Sunday, and also expressed excitement about the beginning of the Saturday services. “It’s a celebration of the resurrection of the Lord, so without that, there’s really no purpose for anything we do,” Engler said. New Beginnings Church will be starting its Easter activities with the annual CrossWalk (which is open to the whole community), which will start at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Walmart on Tucker Road parking lot and end at the Southgate Mall. The church will also have its service at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, which will be followed by several activities afterward for everyone. “It’s a great opportunity to fellowship with fellow believers and celebrate Christ’s resurrection,” Andrea Ponder with New Beginnings Church said. “We’re expecting great things,” New Beginnings Church Pastor Kevin Alexander added. “There’s a lot of great things happening in the community, and we think that will all carry over to Easter. My favorite thing about Easter is it’s a big celebration for Christians and that our eternal life was paid for that day. And especially with the CrossWalk, it’s open to people from every church, and I think it’s really neat because it’s open to anyone who wants to walk with us, and it’s a public display of all the love Easter celebrates.” Grace Lutheran Church will be starting its Easter celebrations with a worship service at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday and then services at noon and 9 p.m. Good Friday. The church will then have an Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday and then a 10:30 a.m. Easter service. In between the two services, there will be an Easter breakfast and then an Easter egg hunt and Bible lessons, according to Pastor Andrew Wehling. “This is an opportunity for all of us to remember and give thanks for God’s gift of salvation and new life,” Wehling said. “We hope everything will go really well, it’s always a joy to gather together and celebrate something as special and wonderful as Easter, so I’m expecting it will be a wonderful celebration.”