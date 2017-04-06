





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



One of the men accused in a plot to detonate a bomb near an apartment complex/mosque area in Garden City home to more than 100 Somali Muslims will now need to look for new legal counsel. The court-appointed attorneys for Patrick Stein, one of the alleged conspirators in the plot, had filed a motion March 20 to withdraw from the case, and a hearing took place before Judge Eric Melgren March 23 to determine the outcome of that motion. That hearing resulted in the case being continued to another hearing, which took place before Melgren Wednesday afternoon. “The judge granted the defense attorneys’ request to withdraw from the case,” Jim Cross, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “This means the defendant will get a new attorney.” Cross also said it is still yet unknown how this will affect the trial date, currently scheduled for June. “That’s the judge’s job to determine how these things affect the trial date,” Cross said. “I’m not really in a position to comment on behalf of the judge.” Cross also briefly went into the process that will go into Stein’s retaining new legal counsel. “Either Mr. Stein will retain counsel himself, or if he can’t or chooses not to, the judge will appoint them,” Cross said. “And as far as how long that will take, that’s also the judge’s prerogative.” Cross added there have been no other motions or filings on behalf of the other two defendants in the case, Curtis Allen and Gavin Wright. The defendants were arrested back in October after an eight-month investigation by local and federal law enforcement agencies into their alleged activities as members of a group called “The Crusaders.” All three have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.