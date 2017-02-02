RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Thursday, 02 February 2017 12:12

Southern Pioneer Electric HUGS team presents grant to Liberal Senior Center



They say happiness is a warm meal and good company.  

The Seward County Council on Aging is hoping to spread a little happiness to the Liberal community by updating their kitchen to be able to provide the citizens of Liberal with meal services. 

Southern Pioneer Electric’s HUGS. (Helping Us Give to Society) team was eager to join in the cause and present the Liberal Senior Center with a $6,750 grant to assist with the renovation of the building’s kitchen.

“It is our goal to provide a hot, daily meal to senior citizens of Liberal,” said Ada Linenbroker of the Council on Aging. “With the new kitchen, we hope to deliver meals to approximately 100 individuals in our community who are home bound. The upgrades will also allow us to serve meals at the center and provide the opportunity for individuals to gather in companionship.”

The upgrades come to help reach facility standards for the meals on wheels program as outlined by the state of Kansas. To help meet regulations, Southern Pioneer’s grant will be applied to the purchase of a refrigerator and freezer for the kitchen. 

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the citizens of Liberal,” said H.U.G.S. representative, Anita Wendt. “We hope that the Liberal community will utilize this service once it becomes available.”

Further information of the project may be found by contacting the Liberal Senior Center. 
 

