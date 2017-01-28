



• Seward County K-State Research and Extension



Even though gardening season is over, gardeners themselves never stop learning, growing and giving. This is the essence of what it means to be a Master Gardener. If you enjoy learning and giving back, consider becoming a Master Gardener in 2017. Plan now to attend this year’s training. Master Gardener training classes begin Wednesday and run each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 15. Topics covered include: basic botany, soil fertility, insects, diseases, tree and shrub care, vegetables, fruit gardening, turf management, wildlife, and landscape design. Who are Master Gardeners? Master Gardeners are K-State Research & Extension volunteers who enjoy cultivating their own plants and gardens while sharing their skills and knowledge with the community around them to help others grow. Master Gardening is a wonderful way to enrich your life and the lives of others. Why become a Master Gardener? The decision to become a Master Gardener can be very rewarding. It is a decision to take your horticulture knowledge to the next level, and it is also a commitment to find creative ways to make a difference in our community while sharing that knowledge with the people and places around you. Training is just one great benefit. Master Gardeners receive a 40-hour-plus horticulture training course from K-State Extension specialists and county Extension agents. The basic training provides a great starting point for those new to gardening, but is also in depth enough to apply to gardeners of any skill level. What about volunteering? Once training is complete, Master Gardeners are empowered to take their knowledge out to the community to share it with others in unique and meaningful ways. First year Master Gardeners volunteer 40 hours of time and during succeeding years have a commitment of just twenty hours to remain active. Master Gardener volunteer time can be selected from current Master Gardener projects and can also be tailored to individual abilities and interests. Master Gardeners are encouraged to find their creativity in looking for ways to impact the community. A few activities many Master Gardeners enjoy volunteering on include our flagship project, the demonstration garden, gardening with children, county fairs, educational garden tours, and booths at public events. If you are interested in joining the program or have questions regarding any of this information call the Haskell County K-State Research & Extension office. “We need notification of interest as soon as possible as space is limited,” said Haskell County Extension Agent Lacey Noterman. For more information and to pick up an application, contact the Haskell County Extension Office at 503 S. Fairgrounds Road in Sublette, call 620-675-2261, or go online to www.haskell.ksu.edu. “We look forward to hearing from you,” Noterman said.