With the new school buildings being built as a result of the bond project approved in 2014, that means many buildings will have to be repurposed. The USD 480 school board had this very discussion at its most recent meeting Monday evening, where the hot topics of discussion were where to place the Early Learning Center, where to place the Alternative School, and what could be done with a couple of the other buildings. The first of these topics was the Alternative School. “That’s rather timely because Liberal High School just finished,” USD 480 Superintendent Renae Hickert said. LHS Principal Shiloh Vincent then approached the board as he had been contacted regarding which building would work, with the most popular answer being the current McKinley Elementary School building, which also currently houses the technology bunker. “In an ideal world, we’d have it all on one campus, but it’s not possible,” Vincent said. “What we looked at was what’s the best location, what’s the best neighborhood and area of town we can travel to, and the proximity to the LHS campus. We also felt it being adjacent to where the technology is was a positive thing. This would also allow for some future expansion, which we had also kind of talked about.” With all those factors, Vincent said staff felt, with the current reality, McKinley was the best option. The current Washington Elementary School building had also been considered. “We also like how we can maintain with this setup a kind of disconnected and isolated area for those FOCUS students,” Vincent added. “Really, McKinley just had the layout we envisioned and needed for the Alternative School.” Several other factors were discussed regarding using McKinley as the Alternative School, including the use of the PLATO software being used by the students. “Has your team talked at all about moving away from PLATO and offering more traditional teacher-led classrooms?” board member Travis Combs asked. “One of the things we like about it is our science department is very tuned in, and I know they all like it,” Vincent said. Near the end of the discussion, board member Matt Friederich also asked what would Plan B be had the board decided to go with another building instead of McKinley, to which Vincent replied staff would have to stick with the “status quo.” “I believe McKinley would be the best location for the Alternative School,” Vincent said. “That was based on the assumption Garfield doesn’t really fit, and also just with our previous conversations about what we need and are looking for.” After more discussion, the board unanimously approved a motion to officially repurpose the McKinley building as the Liberal Alternative School for the 2017-18 school year. After discussion of the Liberal Alternative School, the board moved on to discussing the Early Childhood Center, which would house USD 480 preschool students and HeadStart students. The top option for this would be the current Southlawn Elementary School building. “Our overall vision of our advisory board is to have one early learning center in Liberal,” Director of Federal Programs Sheri King said. “We felt like there was a disconnect between the HeadStart kids, the Rainbow Room kids, the USD 480 kids, so one of the things that advisory board has been working on is finding a place where we can have all those kids together so the kids can come to our schools and receive access to our education resources here.” Tracy Gill, the Western Kansas HeadStart Regional Manager was on hand to discuss the HeadStart portion of everything. During her presentation, Gill said she would provide her own staff, her own supervisory staff, her own HeadStart curriculum and materials and equipment, making the program’s portion of Southlawn a HeadStart “wing,” as Gill described it. “Right now, I’m looking for two classrooms in the Liberal area. I’ve been provided with what’s called Duration Expansion Funding so I can start two full-day classrooms in the Liberal area,” Gill said. “My goal in partnering with the school district is these children we’d be serving are mutual children. These children should not be exclusively HeadStart children or exclusively UDS 480 children. These children can be served by both programs. I have to have a location to sign by Friday to go with the licensing and everything. “ Part of the plans for making a portion of the Southlawn building would include some renovations, which Gill assured the board members HeadStart would pay for. The question of a Plan B was brought up again. “If I needed to make a decision as to where would the Early Learning Center be in August, if we can’t move to Southlawn, we would rather stay at Washington,” King said. “For the short term and assuming you guys weren’t able to make a decision this evening.” After some more discussion, the board unanimously approved a motion to authorize the administration to discuss with Kansas Children Service League the use of a portion of the Southlawn building. This was part of the motion that included repurposing the McKinley building as the Liberal Alternative School. This unanimously approved motion also included allowing the board to bid out the asbestos removal and demolition of the McDermott Elementary School and Garfield Elementary School buildings. Also discussed was a change in Phase III of the bond project work, which would concern using existing classrooms for kindergarten. The plans for this include enlarging the classrooms by removing walls between the existing classrooms, and this was unanimously approved. “We originally talked about the kindergarten classrooms, the location of them,” Washington Elementary School Principal Traci Mettlen said. “So that’s what sparked the conversation.” “By knocking down those walls, we’re losing basically five classrooms within Cottonwood, which we didn’t feel allowed for expansion later on since those walls are harder to put up once they cone down,” Garfield Elementary School Principal Dedre Schneider added. “We thought we could keep those rooms for something else instead of just empty space.” The discussion included previous concerns about drop-offs and pick-ups, and just overall the need for space, which board member Cliff Abbott said were all valid. “Why was this group not allowed to speak before we spent all that money on architectural fees?” asked board member Steve Helm. “I think it goes to the appointment of the principals,” Hickert answered. “Once they realize these buildings are theirs, so to speak, they’re allowed that.” Also on the agenda for the board Monday evening included a presentation about the “LHS 2020” visionary plan and the approval of two pickup trucks for $25,800 apiece, one of which will go to the USD 480 maintenance crew, and the other one going to the USD 480 grounds crew.