



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

The Christmas holiday has come and gone, and for those who received articles of clothing that either did not quite fit properly, either in size or style, the Stepping Stone Shelter is ready to accept those donations for its residents. “I do like to encourage people to donate stuff like that, because a lot of the clothing, before I got there, was very outdated and faded,” Stepping Stone Shelter Director Bambi Fulton said. “So we’re mostly trying to update what we have and stay with more current trends and styles, we’re working on updating those items.” The shelter especially likes to keep several articles of more professional clothing on hand for its residents for job interviews, jobs themselves, and other more formal occasions. While basically anything is open to donation, Fulton said the residents are discouraged from wearing more revealing items. “We do keep a lot of professional-looking clothing because that is typically what they need,” Fulton said. “For the women, we would need like black pants, jackets, just more business casual attire for men and women, because that’s what they wear to interviews and things like that. Everything is open for donation, because you never know how a particular item will fit someone.” She added accessories such as scarves and jewelry would help add that professional look for ladies in search of a job. There is also a little more flexibility with donations for the male residents, Fulton added. “I don’t want to limit to just professional clothing for the guys because a lot of our male residents go out to work at National Beef, and they mostly wear jeans and work boots, so those are especially huge,” Fulton said. “A lot of our male residents also work in construction, so again, you’re looking at jeans and work boots and things like that. With the guys, a lot of times the professional clothes are for the interviews, and then they typically work in those places I mentioned.” The clothing donated to the shelter is for shelter use and for the residents. “We take all types of clothing because a lot of times, when people come in, they have no clothes, and they go down and stock up on clothes for even just everyday use,” Fulton said. Fulton added several bags of clothing are donated to the shelter each day, and offered encouragement for the community to keep donating, as the need for clothing is very frequent. For those who wish to donate clothing to the shelter, Fulton advised bringing items in between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the weekdays. “It’s a frequent need, and clothing is the first thing people think to donate to a shelter, so I would just encourage them to keep donating because it helps a lot of people,” Fulton said. “It helps them get full wardrobes sometimes, whether it’s casual clothing or for work for an off day. I also have children sometimes who need a lot of clothing, and then sometimes, another agency will call me at and ask if we have certain items they might not have, and we’ll go ahead and work with them.” So, before taking back that outfit or piece of jewelery that just didn’t fit, keep Stepping Stone Shelter in mind.