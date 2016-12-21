



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times Senior Reporter

Christmas is half a week away, and along with holiday celebrations, young people are getting a break from school for a while. If young people locally are looking for something fun to do over the yuletide break, the Liberal Youth Hangout will be hosting Christmas Break Laser Tag nightly from Friday through Jan. 3, 2017. Organizer Cory Barnett said the fun will take place in the former home of Stage in the Southgate Mall, and he is leaving the design of the obstacles up to some young adults. “I think one of them’s 21, one of them’s 18,” he said. “I’m just kind of being the in between guy between their creativity and the business realm and the fire marshal. I’ve come down here and helped them a little bit, but I’m trying to let them make decisions. It’s kind of teaching them leadership skills as well as far as organizing a group and as far as managing teams that show up to help.” Barnett said there will be a child’s session from 4 to 6 p.m. each day, in which children can come in with a parent, mentor or guardian. Teenagers and adults can be part of the fun from 6 to 10 p.m., and Barnett said some teens talked him into having a New Year’s Eve party. “Somehow on New Year’s Eve, we’re going to go until midnight,” he said. “We’ll change it up there a little bit as far as other activities.” Barnett said giving young people something to do over Christmas break was exactly how his event came to form. “A lot of times, parents are working, and we’re busy,” he said. “Kids are getting in trouble. They’re doing things they’re not supposed to be doing. This is giving some kids not only something to do, but also a project to work toward. When kids work toward a project and help set up and help run it, they learn a lot.” Along with the Youth Hangout, Seward County United Way and Abbott Construction are putting up initial funds for the laser tag and equipment. “We’re going to have utilities, so we’re going to have to charge a little bit to try to offset those expenses,” Barnett said. The price for children, parents and mentors is $3, while teens and adults will be charged $5 for a night of fun. Barnett said some laser tag tickets have been given to key people in the community such as mentors, counselors and school principals. “We gave them some tickets and asked them to give them out,” he said. “We also gave some to JAG and Bright Futures. Some of the Bright Futures kids might need be able to afford coming to this. We gave some to Big Brothers Big Sisters.” Barnett said through this, Hangout leaders want to strengthen relationships these organizations have with people who volunteer and help them as well as the kids involved in those organizations. “This isn’t about just the Youth Hangout,” he said. “It’s about the community of Liberal. We try to benefit the community on different levels and not just being how it can benefit us. Liberal is like a big family, and I’m just fortunate that there are people in Liberal that care about the youth. Anytime there’s a project that somebody has to help the teenagers, the community steps up.” While the notion of Liberal being a community of family is already apparent to most in the area, including Barnett, he said that became even more apparent after a fire last Thursday at a residence on North Prospect, when people were already trying to find out things to do to help the family living there. “They didn’t even know who the family was,” he said. “That’s the exciting thing about Liberal.” Barnett said Youth Hangout officials try to connect people who have talent with those who have time and those who have resources. “By pulling the resources, connecting them to people that have the time and the creativity, and hopefully, it’s going to be an exciting thing,” he said. “Hopefully, we have a good enough turnout that the community says, ‘We want to do this permanently and even turn this room here into a permanent laser tag building.’” For laser tag reservations, call 620-624-4200. For more information, search #ChristmasBreakLaserTag on Facebook and Twitter. Today I will say to you in the form in which it was necessary to turn up has already been given viagra for sale is a personal choice of each human being buy viagra must comprehend every man without assistance.