There will be several changes taking effect for the 2017 Pancake Day Talent Show. This year's program is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26, 2017. "One of the first changes that you will notice is that we will be having a two-day show with live auditions Saturday, and then we'll have the 25-act Finals Show Sunday afternoon," Pancake Day Board Member Mark Strange said. "This will replace the video auditions that have taken place the past few years, and our goal is to modernize and update the format, making it sort of like 'The Voice' or America's Got Talent.'" Strange added the board will be offering an advance combo ticket for both shows for $10, or $7 for a single ticket. Saturday's preliminary show will include a host, judges and will be similar to the finals. "Doug Brewer, myself and a few other board members have been working on this new format and have laid out a plan for continued upgrades over the next few years," Strange said. "We are excited to revamp one of our most popular events of the weekend surrounding Pancake Day." There will be many other rule changes, Strange added, primarily concerning giving contestants in group acts the ability to enter in more solo acts. Other rule changes, entry forms and other details about the program will be available after the holidays at pancakeday.net. For immediate information requests, contact JoAnn Combs at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .