

The LEAD class of 2018 raised more than $8,500 to help replace and replenish various jerseys for Kids Inc., and LEAD presented a check to Kids Inc. Thursday evening at Seward County Community College. “This speaks volumes to the local individuals, organizations, and businesses that contributed to this years class project,” Kids Inc. Presdient Brad Carr said. LEAD is an organization that provides a six-week leadership training course that’s designed to push individuals to get a better understanding of servant leadership and what they can do for the community. Each class is given $1,000 from LEAD to be used for a local organization for their “Big Give” project. This could be simply giving that organization the $1,000 or do some fundraising to grow that $1,000. “This class definitely had a ‘Big Give’ for us,” Carr said. “We want to thank the individuals of the 2018 LEAD Class and to everyone who donated to the cause.” Courtesy photo

