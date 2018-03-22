Special to the Leader & Times





For 50 years the musical You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown has brought to life Charles M. Schulz’s comic series about Charlie Brown, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally, Linus and Snoopy. From this SCCC joyous production, audiences of all ages will learn that "Happiness is" a simple joy.





“The vibrant cast offers an authenticity only possible from performers who understand the age of the characters they are portraying,” said stage director Michele Van Hessen.





The cast features Matthew Schmitt as Charlie Brown, Biviana Rodriguez as Lucy Van Pelt, Jose Alex Alvarado as Snoopy, Andy Dinh as Linus Van Pelt, Rebecca Frydendall as Sally and David Adams as Schroeder. Brittany Brooks, Keli Kent, Miles Lane and Rosa Strydom join the cast as chorus members along with Arron Hardin who will also play Charlie Brown on Sunday, April 15th.





You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, creative production team includes Musical Director, Dr. Magda Y. Silva, the Musical Conductor, Darin D. Workman.





“Snoopy’s dog house, is on loan for the production from former Mayor, Joe Denoyer. Dustin Farmer, SCCC’s Art instructor is at the forefront for helping build the set and student Rosa Strydom is designing the scenic backdrop,” explained Van Hessen.”





Performances are Friday, April 13th at 7pm, Saturday, April 14th at 7pm and Sunday, April 15th at 3pm. To reserve tickets by phone call 620-417-1451 Adults are $8, seniors (65 and over) are $6, children 10 & under free. SCCC students with ID Free.