Winners announced in annual Leprechaun fun run challenge PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 21 March 2018 13:40

alt

• L&T staff report

The 2018 edition of Liberal Parks and Rec’s Leprechaun Challenge saw 47 participants taking part in the St. Patrick’s Day 5K run/walk.
Nadine Mein took home the prize for wearing the most green. Winners are listed below by category with their times.
5K runners/walkers
Females 9 and younger
1st place – Harley Navarrete, Guymon, Okla., 36:19
Males 9 and younger
1st – Konner Kesler, Guymon, Okla., 56:09
Females 10-19
1st – Maddline Fricke, Frisco, Texas, 23:18
2nd – Sarah Mein, Liberal, 33:16
3rd – Sasha Ricks, Liberal, 44:23
Males 10-19
1st – Andrew Garcia, Garden City, 23:51
2nd – Joel Obando, Liberal, 25:30
3rd – Cody Nguyen, Liberal, 25:55
Females 20-29
1st – Janeth Dominguez, Liberal, 38:01
2nd – Rella Rodriguez, Liberal, 44:59
3rd – Sharon Mills, Liberal, 52:28
Males 20-29
1st – Alexander Lagrange, Liberal, 34:19
Females 30-39
1st – Carrie Hensley, Liberal, 28:32
2nd – Michele Quesenburg, Guymon, Okla., 40:31
3rd – Melissa Helsel, Liberal, 47:24
Males 30-39
1st – Justin Alexander, Liberal, 23:07
Females 40-49
1st – Brittany Ricks, Liberal, 31:34
2nd – Nadine Mein, Liberal, 34:41
3rd – Rosa Garcia, Liberal, 36:21
Males 40-49
1st – Clint Anderson, Liberal, 26:29
2nd – Barney Ricks, Liberal, 33:27
3rd – Casey Mein, Liberal, 34:41
Females 50-59
1st – Marcia, Balko, Okla., 44:47
2nd – Vickie Rice, Liberal, 47:25
3rd – Sally Fuller, Turpin, Okla., 52:58
Males 50-59
1st – Craig Hay, Liberal, 30:35
2nd – Mike Rine, Liberal, 31:17
3rd – Mike Rice, Liberal, 31:19
Males 60 and older
1st – Mark Verhoff, Plains, 29:18
 

