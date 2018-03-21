

L&T staff report

The accident that occurred Monday near Plains that involved a school bus, a Freightliner grain truck and a For Excursion was the cause of the school bus failing to yield the right of way at the intersection of Ontario Road and U.S. Highway 160 according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the school bus was northbound on Ontario Road approaching Hwy. 160. The school bus stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Ontario and Hwy. 160. The Freightliner was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 160.

The Ford Excursion was traveling westbound on Hwy. 160 with the intention of turning right (north) onto Ontario Rd (Meade County Rd 4).

The school bus failed to yield right of way to the Freightliner and entered into the intersection to initiate a left turn to travel west on Hwy. 160. The Freightliner steered left (north) toward the ditch at the northeast corner of the intersection in an attempt to avoid the bus but the two vehicles collided with the front passenger side of the Freightliner, impacting the front driver side of the school bus.

The Ford Excursion steered toward the right (north) to avoid the collision between the school bus and the Freightliner. As the Freightliner continued to travel toward the ditch at the northeast corner of the intersection the front passenger side of the Freightliner impacted the front end of the Ford Excursion.

The driver of the bus, 82-year-old Donna Nosekabel, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Another adult on the bus, 59-year-old Sherri Condit, was transported to Southwest Medical Center

Minors on the bus that were transported to Southwest Medical Center included a 15-year-old male, two 13-year-old females, a 10-year-old male, a 9-year-old female, a 7-year-old female and a 4-year-old male.

The driver of the Freightliner, Ramiro J, Galeana-Espino, 43, of Garden City was taken to Minneola District Hospital.

The driver of the Excursion, Lindsey Alison Roberts, 37, of Plains, was not injured. A 6-year-old passenger in the Excursion was transported to Meade District Hospital.



