After years of construction, the Fairfield Inn & Suites along East Pancake Boulevard in Liberal opened earlier today. The hotel also has a convention center facility in a standalone building just south of the main building. L&T photo/Denasa Rice • Special to the Leader & Times

The 83-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Liberal, Kansas is scheduled to open today with a new décor that provides guests with a feeling of warmth and calm while traveling. Located at 501 Hotel Drive, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Liberal will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by InVision Hotel Group of Dumas, Texas.

Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Liberal offers guests convenient access to the Liberal Convention Center, the Mid-America Air Museum, and Dorothy’s House and the Land of Oz. Rates begin at $129 per night.

“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Fairfield Inn & Suites. “At Fairfield Inn & Suites, we provide an easy, positive and productive travel experience, as well as the promise of consistent and reliable service at an exceptional value. The Fairfield Inn & Suites Liberal is a truly stunning example of the brand’s contemporary look and feel, and we are pleased to introduce Fairfield Inn & Suites hotels in the Liberal area.”

The new décor package is warm, timeless, forward-thinking, and inviting with simple nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.

The new guestroom design is impactful, unique and addresses the functional needs of the Fairfield guest for a seamless experience. The room was designed with the modern traveler’s needs to stay productive on the road in mind without overcomplicating the guestroom. Each room features a modern lounge chair, serving as both functional and comfortable to either work or relax in. The artwork in the room takes center stage with the window treatment acting as a focal point, displaying photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The material is sheer and allows light to pass through the photography, warming up the room and creating a comfortable environment. The guestrooms also feature a mobile desk, a comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.

Additional hotel amenities include a lobby bar, an indoor swimming pool, an exercise room, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.

