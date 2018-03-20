RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
3 vehicle accident involves school bus PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 20 March 2018 14:39

alt

Grain spills from a truck involved in a three-vehicle accident near Plains Monday, and a person is removed on a gurney to the ambualnce. A grain truck, SUV and bus were involved in a wreck near the instersection of Ontario and Highway 160 near Plains Monday after a collision disabled all three vehicles. Several students and the bus driver were injured as well as those in other vehicles. The Kansas Highway Patrol did not have the accident report filed as of press time. L&T photo
 

