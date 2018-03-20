A Tomahawk helicopter lifts a water container out of one of the retention ponds known as McCoid Lake north of Liberal Saturday to help battle a grassfire blaze that sparks near Kansas Highway 51 in North Seward County. Two helicopters were dipping into the water and flying it to the impacted area to help local firefighters battle the blaze that spread quickly in the dry conditions and pushed by high winds. No structures were affected. L&T photo/Earl Watt By ROBERT PIERCE

Saturday afternoon, a fire burned 250 acres in rural Seward County, but no structures were affected or injuries were reported.

Seward County Fire Chief Andrew Barkley said in a press release, Fire Rescue units were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a grass fire on Kansas Highway 51 west of Road G.

“Units arrived on scene to find a moderate rate of spread in natural cover,” he said.

Barkley said mutual aid was requested from fire departments in Stevens County, Haskell County and Turpin, Okla.

“Seward County Emergency Management requested air support from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management,” he said. “A fixed wing spray plan was dispatched from Meade, and two Black Hawk helicopters from Kansas National Guard to assist.”

Barkley said several local farmers assisted with tractors and discs and additional water supplies.

“The fire was declared out at 8:16 p.m.,” he said. “The fire burned 250 acres with no structures threatened or injuries reported.”

Barkley said the Seward County Sheriff’s office assisted as well, and Hwy. 51 was closed for about five hours.

“Liberal City Fire Department assisted with supporting air support and filling the fixed wing spray plan at Liberal airport,” he said. “Liberal Police Department also assisted by transporting air support ground personnel to the fire scene.”

Barkley said a Kansas State Fire Marshal fire investigator was on scene and is investigating.

“All agencies would like to remind residents to continue to use extreme caution when working or around dry vegetation,” he said.

