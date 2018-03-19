

Liberal's Kim Alarcon challenges the Wichita Classical goalie Saturday at Redskin Field in the first game of the 2018 season. Alarcon scored all four of Liberal’s goals in a 4-1 win. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times The Spring sports season kicked off at Liberal High School Saturday in a big way for Lady Redskins soccer. Kim Alarcon did the hat trick plus one, scoring all four Lady Redskin goals in a 4-1 win against the Wichita Classical Lady Saints. The Lady Redskins had a strong wind advantage in the first half and kept the ball near the box for most of the 40 minutes. Alarcon scored the first goal of the game when a centering pass was blocked by the Lady Saint goalie, but she couldn’t control the ball. Alarcon was able to get the loose ball and plant it into the net for a 1-0 Liberal lead. Liberal added another goal when the ball was sent across the front of the goal and Alarcon was wide open on the far side of the net for the easy score and a 2-0 Liberal lead. Classical had a chance to score in the first half on a penalty kick after the Lady Redskins were called for a hand ball in the box, but the shot sailed high. In the second half, the wind advantage favored Wichita Classical, but after an opening moment of having the ball on the Liberal end, the Lady Saints couldn’t maintain ball control, and the Lady Redskins were able to use sharp passing to keep control with the ball deep in Lady Saint territory. But the Classical goalie was able to fend off several Liberal attacks, and the Lady Redskins had two shot attempts that went off the top crossbar and side post. But Classical couldn’t hold the Lady Redskins out midway through the second half when Alarcon was able to get free on a front attack, and she scored the hat trick to give the Lady Redskins a 3-0 lead. Classical had another scoring opportunity in the second half when a foul was called in front of the box, and the Lady Saints were able to kick a ball high that went just out of the reach of goalie Evelyn Rios, narrowly clearing the crossbar for a goal. With a 3-1 lead and only six minutes left to play, Alarcon finished the game’s scoring when she sprinted on a breakaway toward the Lady Saint goal and chipped in a shot in a one-on-one for her fourth goal of the game, and the Lady Redskins cruised to the 4-1 win. Liberal will open Western Athletic Conference play at Dodge City Tuesday.