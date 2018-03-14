



• Special to the Leader & Times









Patsy Kost will be retiring from Chrysler Corner.

Kost has been with the company for 25 years and has been extremely valuable in moving the company forward over the years.

Kost started in bookkeeping and moved her way up to office manager, overseeing all financial aspects of the business.

Kost will be joining her husband Jerry in retirement. Their plans are to enjoy a lot more “grandkid time.” While the staff will miss her, they wish Kost the best in this new chapter of her life.

The public is invited to honor Patsy with a come-and-go reception from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.