





ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Spring has not officially sprung yet, with the vernal equinox scheduled to take place next Tuesday, but temperatures have begun to climb into the 60s, 70s and even 80s. With warmer weather, more people are starting to get outdoors, and as if the nicer climate is not encouragement enough, K-State Research and Extension is giving people another excuse to get outside. The Extension’s Walk Kansas program kicks off this Sunday, and locally, Seward County K-State Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Mirna Bonilla said some local agencies are participating in this year’s fun. “I’m really grateful for Rapid Fit Health Club, Liberal Area Coalition for Families and Brown’s Shoe Fit because they donated prizes throughout the eight-week course,” she said. The Extension opened registration for the team-based eight-week program on March 1, and Bonilla said there is still time to register. “People are able to go online to www.walkkansas.org, and they are able to register online,” she said. “If they have difficulty navigating the new system, they are able to come into the Extension office and register online.” The Seward County Extension office is located at 1081 Stadium Road in Liberal. Bonilla said participants have until Friday to register. “March 18 is the day the challenge starts, and it goes until May 12,” she said. “Some of the prizes that we are giving out, Rapid Fit Health Club will give a free month membership to the winning team, to every single member on that team. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families is also giving out some prizes that we will give out maybe for the first, second and third place. We have tumblers that we are able to give out and just a different variety of prizes.” Bonilla said Walk Kansas is geared toward working on maintaining healthy lifestyles. “Walk Kansas helps community members live a healthier life,” she said. “It encourages people to be more active with family and friends. They’re able to make better nutrition choices, and overall, it lowers their risk of chronic diseases.” Besides the simple benefits to the body, Bonilla said Walk Kansas impacts other aspects of health as well. “It has a huge impact not only physically, but it also has an impact on your social life,” she said. “The more you exercise as friends, there’s also benefits to improving relationships with each other.” While the official Walk Kansas event starts Sunday, local participants can get a head start with the Leprechaun Challenge hosted by Liberal Parks and Rec at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Willow Tree Golf Course. “We have paper registrations available after the Leprechaun Challenge, and they are able to fill out the registration form,” Bonilla said. “They can bring it into the Extension office, or they can go ahead and do it online.” Teams can have up to six people, but if a whole business or group wants to compete against another group, there can be as many as seven. Walk Kansas features three different challenges for teams. Challenge one is called the Eight Wonders of Kansas and amounts to 150 minutes of physical activity per week per team. Challenge two is called Cross Country and starts in Troy and ends in Elkhart and amounts to four hours of physical activity per week per team. Challenge three is Little Balkans and ends in Nicodemus and amounts to six hours of physical activity per week per team. Any physical activity done for at least 10 minutes counts toward the team goal, and there are other means to track numbers. To sign up for the challenge is just $9. For the challenge and a T-shirt, the price is $18, and participants can sign up for a challenge and baseball T-shirt for $23. Bonilla said those wanting to take part in Walk Kansas should have an easier time doing so. “They revised the new online system, so it should be easier to navigate,” she said. “We are really looking forward to that as well.” For more information, call the Extension at 620-624-5604.