



Miss Kansas 2005 to motivate students



• Special to the Leader & Times



Adrienne Rosel Bulinski, Miss Kansas 2005, is scheduled to deliver several entertaining, uplifting, and motivating message to area students. Bulinski is an award winning motivational speaker, author, and entertainer originally from Liberal. She will be speaking at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at Eisenhower Middle School and 10:30 a.m. that same day at Tyrone High School. She will be speaking at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19 at Seymour Rogers Middle School. “My mission as a speaker is to motivate students to believe in themselves and their self-worth, to believe in their passions and their goals, and to believe in their capabilities of reaching many great achievements in their lifetime,” Bulinski said. “As you know, our youth are struggling with many internal battles and fluctuations in their self-esteem. I’m here to bring hope and inspiration, with some entertainment mixed in. Another import part of what I do: help audiences understand failure is part of success. Without failure, we cannot truly know success.” Bulinski’s message “Perseverance with Grit” is delivered as much of a performance as an educational opportunity. Her programs are designed to help audiences realize their potential and then turn that potential into a reality. Bulinski challenges audiences to think… to really think, and to think big. Bulinski’s stories are influenced by a vast array of experiences including time wearing the Miss Kansas crown, performing with the USO Show Troupe, New York City auditions and rejections, re-learning how to walk at the age of 24 and the list goes on. Bulinski is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, entertainer, and author of “Blood Sweat & Tiaras.” For more about Bulinski, visit www.adriennebulinski.com.