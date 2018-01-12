





ELLY GRIMM

Leader & Times



Many people make the resolution to be better with money in the new year and soon, there will be a class that will be offering advice on how to do just that. David Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be presented at the First Baptist Church for nine weeks beginning Thursday, Feb. 8. Adam Robertson is the class coordinator and he said he is looking forward to the class, which is currently taking sign-ups. “We want to offer this to the community so families can have a chance to change their financial structure,” Robertson said. “With the Financial Peace University, my wife and I have actually gone through it and seen actual changes. We’re actually almost debt-free ourselves save for student loans, we’re about two years out from finishing. When we started it, we were approximately $78,000 in debt and now we’re at about $36,000 in debt. It teaches how debt works and why it really doesn’t work, it breaks down what that FICO score really means and why it’s kind of pointless in our society and how to work your way through that system. It also does a great job of going through things like insurance (what’s good and how to watch out for scams), there’s a whole lesson on ‘buyer beware,’ which is really important since it talks about how to watch out for those ‘special deals’ offered at the register and all of that.” Robertson added signing up for the class is easy for those interested. “The best thing they can do is visit http://www.fpu.com/1055245 and that will take them directly to our class and if they go through that link, it helps them save $20 and then their total cost is $109,” Robertson explained. “They’ve also updated what all you get to go along with the class – it used to be you got a big box of stuff you took with you to class but now, it gives you a year’s access to all the Financial Peace resources so you can get the videos at home. It also gives a year’s access to the budget software EveryDollar, which my wife and I actually still use and it helps you work out your budget.” Having seen the effects of the program himself, Robertson said he hopes there will be many who sign up. “The price may seem a bit steep there at $109, but you have to consider that as more of an investment to your family,” Robertson said. “When you get your family out of debt, it’s a great feeling because how many people have parents or grandparents who still have car payments? Most Americans. But when you get out of debt, it changes your entire legacy of how your family runs things because then your income becomes totally and completely yours to use as you see fit. Like I said, my wife and I went through this and we’re actually seeing the difference, my parents went through the program and they’ll actually be debt-free within the year and they’re excited for that change. If you’re tired of living paycheck to paycheck and you’d like to have more money at the end of the month, this will help. If you want to learn how to get out of that cycle, it’s worth taking this class and spending the money for that help.” Besides getting the assistance from the program, Robertson said there are some other things participants take away. “One of the biggest things is families will learn how to teach their children,” Robertson said. “Very few people know how to write a check anymore and a lot of children don’t understand how money works beyond whether they have enough or they don’t, and they don’t understand where it goes and how it all works. The program’s great because it encourages parents to teach their children. My expectations are I really want to see the community come together, I want to see community involvement in changing how money is handled. I love seeing lives change and seeing families make that change and start following that plan.” Robertson added some more encouragement for people to sign up and participate. “If you’re sick and tired of being sick and tired about where your money went and you want a plan, this is the year to do it and this is the program that will help you grab ahold of your money, tell it where to go, and have it work for you,” Robertson said.