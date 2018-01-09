











By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times













The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a fire that happened late Sunday night northeast of Liberal.

Seward County Fire Chief Andrew Barkley said in a press release that the county’s fire rescue team responded to an unknown fire around 11 p.m. Sunday.

“Units arrived on scene three miles northeast of Liberal on Highway 54 to find a 30 by 60 commercial structure fully involved,” he said. “Seward County Fire Rescue responded with 13 personnel, seven apparatus and was assisted by Seward County Sheriff’s office, Seward County EMS.”

Barkley said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the sate fire marshal’s office. Units cleared the scene around 4 a.m. Monday morning.