RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Sill retires, Mulanax sworn in as chief PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 09 January 2018 13:07

alt


By EARL WATT
• Leader & Times




At the beginning of the Liberal City Commission meeting, Liberal Police Chief Al Sill announced that he would be retiring effective April 2.

But after the appointment of Calvin Burke as the interim city manager, he accepted Sill’s resignation and made it effective immediately.

To fill the position, Burke hired former Liberal law enforcement officer and Seward County Community College Safety Director Dennis Mulanax as chief.
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates