City avoids airport shutdown by re-hiring Giskie PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 09 January 2018 13:05

alt


By EARL WATT
• Leader & Times




In his first act as interim city manager, Calvin Burke reappointed Debbie Giskie as airport manager and also said she would be helping him during his tenure as interim city manager.

Late last week, Giskie was terminated by then-City Manager Mark Hall.

The Federal Aviation Administration informed the City of Liberal that it would decertify the local airport, and that the new carrier, SkyWest would be informed of that decision since Liberal did not have a certified airport manager.

“We will be reinstating Debbie Giskie as airport manager,” Burke said after being appointed as interim city manager. “She will also be helping assist me as interim city manager. One of the reasons is we have until noon (Tuesday) to contact the FAA and advised them we have a certified manager, or we don’t have an airport or SkyWest. I want to thank Commissioner (Jack) Carlile for working with the FAA, becasue they were going to do this Friday. He got them to extend it until (Tuesday). So that’s the only way we can keep the airport.”

Commissioner Taylor Harden then moved that the city commission support the reinstatement of Debbie Giskie, and the motion passed 4-1 with Mayor Connie Seigrist, Vice Mayor Harden, Carlile and Tony Martinez supporting the move while Justin Varnes opposed it.

Varnes later exmplained that he did not vote for the reappointment because he did not have enough information.

“My vote no on Debbie is not that I don’t support the airport,” Varnes said. “I value the airport. I know that it is extremely valuable to our community. I do not have as much information as I would like to make that decision.”
 

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

