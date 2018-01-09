





New city commission ends Hall’s tenure



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The process to hire a new full-time city manager will soon be starting shortly after the Liberal City Commission voted 3-2 (with commissioners Justin Varnes and Tony Martinez voting no) to terminate Mark Hall effective immediately during the commission’s most recent meeting Monday evening. The decision came after a series of executive sessions that occurred shortly after new commissioners Connie Seigrist (who would also be named mayor), Taylor Harden (who would be named vice mayor) and Varnes were sworn in. The commission also voted 3-2 (with Varnes and Martinez again voting no) to paying out Hall’s contract, which had been the source of much controversy in recent weeks. “The citizens of Liberal wanted a new direction, the election was about a new direction, and that was my choice, to give that to the citizens, because they are the boss,” Commissioner Jack Carlile said. “It came down to everything I had campaigned on, the fact that I wasn’t running on a political agenda and didn’t have any personal issues to resolve,” Varnes added. “I feel the very first moments, by voting ‘yes,’ that would have gone against everything I’d stated to the people when I was running my campaign.” Even with the split vote, the commissioners said overall, they were pleased with the result. “I think as commissioners, we’ll work together well,” Carlile said. “It’s good to have diversity, you don’t have to have all ‘Yes’ votes on every matter, so I don’t have any problems with the vote from last night.” “The vote did show a divide on paper but as I said last night, I truly want to work with my fellow commissioners on finding a replacement as quickly as possible, the best qualified replacement, to move the city forward,” Varnes said. “I also think it’s important for all sides of the public as well to rally behind the city commissioners, there’s three brand new ones now and it’s going to be a learning process as we go. While there was that divide on paper, I’m confident all five of us can work together positively and constructively in moving forward on a new day in Liberal.” The commission also voted 3-2 (with Varnes and Martinez again voting no) to appoint current City of Liberal Water Department Director Calvin Burke interim city manager. “I would just like to thank the commission for having the faith in me to carry on this leadership you want in the direction you want the city to go,” Burke said. “I would also add I hope we can all work together well and make things go well. There are some changes that will be made hopefully for the betterment of the city.” EDITOR’S NOTE: Seigrist and Harden were unavailable for comment as of press time for this story. Martinez opted not to comment.