Seth to speak at Men’s Night Out PDF Print E-mail
Friday, 05 January 2018 10:44

• Special to the Leader & Times




Liberal’s Bob Seth will be speaking at Faith Tabernacle at 6 p.m. Monday night for the Community Men’s Night Out.

Seth went to Grace Bible College in Omaha, Neb., and then attended Dallas Theological Seminary.

He moved to America from India when he was 14 years old and became a citizen not longer after.

He moved from Illinois to Nebraska and then to Kansas.

Seth retired from pastoring the Minneola Community Church after 34 years and moved to Liberal in 2007 to be close to family.

Supper will be provided and the College Football National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia will be shown on the high-definition projection screens.

There is no cost to attend the event.
 

