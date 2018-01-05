





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



People everywhere are always looking for ways to eat healthier and do so while spending less money. In response to increasing requests from community partners for hands-on, interactive cooking classes, Seward County K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) nutrition assistants Rosa Conley and Jane Eisenhauer, along with Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) agent Mirna Bonilla, recently provided multi-series classes on meal planning, grocery shopping, meal preparation and food safety. The classes were provided for adults at the Colvin Adult Learning Center with an interest in creating a healthier lifestyle within their household. Conley, Eisenhauer and Bonilla educated and motivated 31 participants on how to feed themselves and/or their family in a way that is healthy, as well as gratifying. “It is important to eat a variety of foods, both for health and satisfactory,” Bonilla said. “Therefore, a new nutritious recipe was introduced every lesson to correspond with our topic for the night.” These lessons taught the basics of good nutrition and allowed participants to make educated decisions about food selection and meal planning while having a fun, hands-on experience in creating a new recipe. “Health is a very important topic in general, and it’s something that I think Extension statewide recognizes and always wants to implement some type of nutrition classes for the community members,” Bonilla said. Bonilla said already having a good partnership with the Colvin Center made them a good choice for the classes. “We had already been doing nutrition lessons with them,” she said. “We just did a different approach this time, creating it more interactive as in a more hands-on experience, and that’s what made this time around a really popular session. Once you get up and going and actually creating new recipes, learning new recipes, it makes it a lot more entertaining for everybody.” Bonilla said all who participated in the classes genuinely enjoyed themselves. “They had a great time,” she said. “We asked them ‘How can you implement this?’ or ‘How are using this information?’” Bonilla said a great amount of success was found with the program and participants on how they utilized education in the home. One participant, Griselda Martinez, who took part in all four weeks of the series, said she is now creating a healthier lifestyle for not only herself, but family as well. “With the program, I learned to plan our meals,” Martinez said. “I try to add vegetables every day at every meal. I now create a shopping list and compare prices prior to going grocery shopping. This saves me time and money.” Bonilla said other participants shared similar stories from the class. “Another gentleman was using this information to also make healthier choices and making sure that his sodium levels weren’t too high and became more aware of what he was eating, and that’s the difference that we aimed to make,” she said. Bonilla likewise shared some of the different foods created in the classes. “One recipe was an avocado mango smoothie,” she said. “No one would think to put an avocado in a smoothie, but it genuinely was really good. It’s nice to see their reaction when you put something different in front of them and say, ‘Hey this is a different way to create it.’ Showing them and having them sample that, it’s something different that they can create at home.” Another recipe created was a Mexican pizza, a dish, Bonilla said, which uses various vegetables and refried beans. “They made their own dough with wheat flour,” she said. “It was just something really different and really exciting.” Another food concoction made in the class was a shepherd’s chicken pot pie, and Bonilla said for this, participants went to the store and bought the ingredients along with she, Eisenhauer and Conley. “We got to review looking at different prices, reading nutrition labels, seeing what different items they needed to create this recipe,” Bonilla said. “We came back, did our lesson and then created the recipe.” The recent sessions targeted adults, and Bonilla said with their new experience, participants can now go home and teach their children. Bonilla said Eisenhauer, who also does many nutrition education programs at Liberal schools, had a daughter of one of the Colvin participants in her program. Bonilla said the daughter brought some of the information Eisenhauer presented to her at school home, and now, parent and child can work together on making meals healthier in the home. “They can just link that, and together, they can make those recipes and go to the store and shop for nutritional items and make that at home,” Bonilla said. “It’s also creating a family bond and improving those relationships just by working altogether.” Bonilla said Extension workers teach participants that eating smart and moving more help them feel good, look good and do their best. “It also creates a great opportunity to model positive choices for our children,” she said. “Modeling healthy choices encourages children to do the same during mealtimes, snack times or at school, and with the beginning of a new year, it creates a step in the right direction for the family as a whole.” Bonilla said Extension hopes to implement more nutrition education programs for children that are more interactive. “I think we would aim it more towards the summer where kids could come in and wouldn’t be missing school and we wouldn’t be competing also with school schedules,” she said. “Hopefully, that’s something in the summer that we’ll look at.” Bonilla said KSRE will begin a new set of nutrition education classes for Seward County. “Please be on the lookout for new flyers on our Facebook page, ‘Seward County Kansas 4-H & Extension,’” she said. Overall for 2018, FCS is looking at doing more family relationship and nutrition programs and “just anything that will help the community and with the community needs.” “Expanding more on different programs,” Bonilla said. “Right now, one of our focuses is that we’re going to start doing the nutrition classes open to the public. Once we get that set up, we will give out the information on our Facebook page. Once we get things up and going, we’ll definitely look more into different programs like the ‘Dining with Diabetes,’ family relationships, just expanding more on different topics.”