





Water pipe damage from freezing temperatures can be costly



ELLY GRIMM

Leader & Times



Bitterly cold weather and temperatures are making their way through the area, and aside from being sure to keep track of other maintenance, it is important for homeowners to make sure their water pipes are especially protected against the bitter weather. “Some things homeowners can do include unhooking their garden hoses and covering up the spigots,” Farmers Insurance Agent Julio Castañeda said. “Also, they can put some insulating wrap on the pipes outside, a lot of people who live in mobile homes do that along with some other weatherstripping measures to prevent that from happening. With their homes, they can also make sure there aren’t any cracks in the windows and then use some silicon caulking to plug any leaks there are, and they can do the same thing with the doors. I would also recommend if you’ll be out of the house for an extended period, be sure to have the heater to between 60 and 65 degrees so heat is still flowing around and keeping the pipes warm and not allowing any ice buildup. If you’ve got a pool, have it drained and serviced and wrap up any exterior pipes to prevent them from busting.” “Definitely one of the key things, and they should do this before winter hits, is make sure no pipes are exposed to the elements,” Liberal Water Department Director Calvin Burke agreed. “Mobile homes are notorious, they just run the pipe up inside and the wind blows underneath it all and freezes everything up. Another thing they should do is make sure all their garden hoses are taken in.” Burke also talked about some of the things done to keep the city’s pipes safe. “We make sure everything of ours is a minimum of 18 inches underneath the surface of the ground,” Burke said. “Our water mains and everything are traditionally about 4 feet but with our meters, we want to be sure the tops of our meters are at least 18 inches underground, 18 inches is about what we consider the frost line in Liberal. Usually we have very little problems on the city side, any calls we get are typically on the customers’ side and it’s predominantly because there’s inadequate protection, whether it’s skirting on the house, inadequate insulation, no heat tape, that sort of thing.” And there are a few factors that make winter especially harsh on water pipes. “The cold weather has a lot to do with it, but the biggest thing is improper design or installation,” Burke said. “A lot of times, no one wants a bathroom on an inside wall, but laundry stuff is on an inside wall, so that piping is run up the outside wall and if you’re not adequately insulated ... and washers are the worst because you can’t have them just constantly running so if a really cold front comes in, it’ll freeze them solid.” “It’s the same with plumbing. If you’ve got plumbing in a 40 or 50-year-old house, there’s going to be thinner walls so that can cause problems too,” Water Department Employee Corey Thomas added. “Just make sure you’re taking care of it.” And while there are measures that can be taken to prevent pipes bursting, there are steps to be taken should a pipe unexpectedly burst. “If that does happen, get out and shut the main water line off to prevent extra water coming through and potentially causing more damage,” Castañeda said. “So get that turned off and then get a plumber or another professional to help you out and get that fixed. But the main thing is getting that valve shut off because if not, there could be an even bigger mess to clean up. Then on the insurance side, notify your agent and let them know of the situation going on. If it’s something more minor, most of the time the repairs will be less than your deductible, but if it’s something major, your agent will help take care of you and then a claim will need to be filed.” “Be sure and get ahold of us here at 626-0138 and if it happens after hours, dispatch forwards those calls to us since we’re on 24/7,” Thomas added. “Last year, 8th Street, where we’re replacing that water line right now, that was a water main that had burst really bad and there was water coming up through the concrete and going everywhere. With homes, you’ll see damaged carpet and flooded basements, which can be really dangerous. This time last year, that was really bad, we did a lot of work then, I was actually on call through Christmas and New Year’s and there were a handful of us out making sure things were thawed out. There was one call that happened where a pipe burst in the upstairs area and the family was out of town, it flooded bad enough and the roof collapsed into the living room.” Overall, it was agreed that homeowners must keep an eye on some warning signs. “Some of those signs include if you open the faucet and the water’s coming out really slowly, there could be a blockage of some type or some ice buildup somewhere in there so be sure to get that checked out,” Castañeda said. “Same with outside pipes, if you turn the water on and it’s coming out really slow, that could be a sign there’s a blockage in the system, and if left alone, it could become a big problem.” “When the heat drops below 10 degrees for an extended period of time, we’ll get anywhere from five to 20 calls per day,” Burke added. “Then if it drops below zero, that number can go more from five to about 100. The key thing is, if you’re unsure whether or not your pipes are adequately insulated or protected, leave the faucet at a very slow drip, have the stream about the size of a pencil lead.”