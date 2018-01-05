RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Pets lost in home fire PDF Print E-mail
Friday, 05 January 2018 10:36

alt



By ROBERT PIERCE
• Leader & Times



A fire in rural Seward County is estimated to have caused $150,000 to a residence there.

In a press release, county fire chief Andrew Barkley said around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Seward County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire 10 miles east of Liberal on Road 2.

“Units arrived on scene to find a single family dwelling with heavy fire to the backside,” he said.

Barkley said all occupants escaped the residence uninjured, but multiple family pets were lost in the fire.

“The cause of the fire appears to be electrical and accidental in nature,” he said. “Damages are estimated to be $150,000. Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.”

The Seward County Fire Department responded with eight personnel and six apparatus. The department was assisted by the Seward County Sheriff’s office, Turpin, Okla., Fire Department and a water tanker from Beaver County, Okla., Roads.

Barkley said the scene was cleared around 5 p.m.
 

