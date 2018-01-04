





Tech advice can reduce frustration



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Christmas presents come in all shapes and types and many people this year received that coveted technological device whether it was a laptop, new phone or tablet. However, there are some recipients of those gifts who may need a bit of help getting started with them. “If you received a smartphone or tablet for Christmas, the first thing you’d want to do is get everything registered with the manufacturer for warranty purposes,” Technology for All Owner Taylor Harden said. “A lot of people forget to do that, but you really need to do that right off the bat with a new device so it’s protected throughout its lifespan. And something I always do anytime I get a new device, I hook it up to the Internet and immediately do system updates, so literally before I install a single application or anything, I do the system updates and then once the device restarts, I go to the app store and install all the updates for all the applications so I’m sure everything’s up to date. The reason that’s so important is because there are security updates that protect you if you make purchases online or things like that. Then usually with the app stores, you’ll find the Editor’s Choice menu so if you’ve never had an Android or iPhone or devices like that, that’s usually a good place to start because there are enough apps that have received enough positive reviews that they’re highlighted so it’s a great spot to find like new games you may want to play, photo editing apps, those types of things.” “That could be pretty device-specific. For a tablet, get a good strong case and a good screen protector just to protect it against stuff and prevent damage,” I.T. Guru Tech Owner Jan Strydom added. “As far as troubleshooting, follow the manufacturer’s instructions – usually turning off stuff like diagnostic reports or anonymous usage data, that can help you save some data as well as battery life and storage space on your device and processing power. Definitely, if you’ve got a portable device like a tablet or phone, get a memory card for it and make sure photos and that type of thing get saved to it. We get a ton of customers in here with either a cracked screen that’s not worth getting fixed or something like that, so it’s good to have a backup with everything.” Both I.T. Guru Tech and Technology for All saw many customers looking for new gadgets for either themselves or spouses or other family, their respective owners said. “Christmas sees more than the average amount of customers and this year it seems people bought more lower-priced items but we also did quite a few repairs – we did the same amount in the past couple weeks as we do in a month,” Strydom said. “It’s our first year here open with an actual store location, so that was pretty awesome to have happen. We were all very pleased with how it went, between all the advertisements and other things, it just ended up really well.” “We had a really good December, it really blew my expectations out of the water,” Harden added. “A lot of the items this year were actually not tablets and smartphones as much as it was retro video game consoles and laptops. We had a ton of people come in and buy laptops for the spouses and the funny thing about that is we would get them completely updated so it would be ready to go the first time they used it. The retro video games, those have been making a major comeback and I think it’s because a lot of people from our generation who are getting older are realizing the new video games are pretty and shiny but not really fun and it’s almost like having a second job, so everyone’s wanting to go back to the time when video games were fun and based on gameplay instead of pretty graphics and things like that.” Harden also talked about some of the more common questions he gets asked. “I would say the most common thing is someone doesn’t know how to get the web browser they want on their device. For example, if you get a Windows computer, it’s going to automatically come with Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer but a lot of people prefer either Chrome or Firefox,” Harden said. “So we have tons of people who ask for help in installing that stuff but it’s incredibly simple because you use the browser you have to download the browser you want. We also get asked for help in moving certain things from one device to another because customers want things from their old computer put on their new computer, which is also simple if you’ve got an external hard drive or a USB stick, but we’re always willing to help walk people through how to do that. We also get questions on how to connect to the WiFi, which the majority of the time is under a Settings panel. We also get a lot of questions from people on how they can reconfigure their screens and make it to how they want it to look and I recommend people use YouTube to get some help with that as far as going step-by-step, there are some great videos out there.” Both Strydom and Harden added they expect to see some extra customers in the coming weeks in the people who received their new gadgets for Christmas. “I expect some more people coming in because as things change there’s more to learn, that’s just how technology goes,” Strydom said. “We’re glad to help anyone who needs assistance, we usually don’t charge for advice or just a quick how-to. I expect we’ll be getting more people in here. For the new year, we’re releasing a few items, a few store-brand devices and we’re excited about that and we’re excited to have been here for a year, people know we’re here now.” “Even customers who aren’t our customers but received new electronic devices will reach out to us and have us help them set it up or get certain software on it or install printers, things like that,” Harden added. “Usually what we experience in December is people will bring in their new devices they received but don’t want and then resell them to us, so that’s something we typically push around this time of year and make available because maybe you received something you ended up not totally falling in love with it or maybe you got two of the same device, but we do offer that.”