





Alexander to chair Liberal Ministerial Alliance



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



The Liberal Ministerial Alliance (LMA) met Wednesday at Southwest Medical Center to announce new officers for the upcoming year. This year’s president, New Beginnings Church Pastor Kevin Alexander, said his goals are to continue with the alliance’s mission. “Just to be an active part in our community, to show the community that churches aren’t competing,” he said. “It’s the same goals we’ve always had – to serve Jesus Christ in unity through diversity. It’s the same goals. We just want to try to get more churches involved, to be involved in things we’ve been involved in, just to promote Jesus in our community.” Alexander said many churches in the community are part of the alliances, but still others are not involved at all. “There are some that are members, but not active,” he said. “We understand that there’s bi-vocational pastors who have other jobs.” LMA hosts many events in town, including the annual community Thanksgiving service, National Day of Prayer and the shriving service at First United Methodist Church as part of International Pancake Day. Alexander said the new board is still working on plans for other activities. “We really haven’t met as the new group officers yet,” he said. “This is our first meeting. We’ll have the shriving service, the Thanksgiving service. We do the Easter Afterglow service the weekend after Easter on that Sunday night. We started working on that. We’re already trying to schedule dates for the Thanksgiving service. We’re trying to plan ahead.” Above all else, Alexander said he and others want the LMA to simply remain active in the community. “We want to be involved in the community,” he said. “We’re encouraging our pastors who are part of the alliance to be more than just part of the alliance, to be out involved in other community events, to use you guys as a resource to promote their events at the Leader & Times, just trying to take the avenues that are out there to build on what we’re doing it and to be doing it, always look to doing it better.” Overall, Alexander said church and pastor involvement at LMA meetings is average compared to other communities, but he said community involvement from members is much better. “We were discussing venues for some of the things today and was having to be concerned about seating and being big enough to host them,” he said. “We know the crowds that come. I would say the community as a whole, the involvement in it’s good. As far as our meetings and the activities inside the Ministerial Alliance, we’re probably average with what most communities do.” Having many different denominations involved would seem to create issues for LMA members because of doctrines from various faiths. Alexander said this causes little, if any, problems within the group. “We leave those hats at the door, and we work together just to promote Jesus,” he said. “Probably 98 to 99 percent of the Bible we agree on. It’s enough that we can work from now to eternity and never discuss our differences. I think we have a great working relationship. In the two years I’ve been here, the differences have never come up.” Other members of this year’s board include Vice President Terry Engler, Secretary Rhonda Kinser and Treasurer Erin Rush.