





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The Christmas holiday has come and gone and soon it will be time to get rid of the Christmas tree, if not already. “What we’ve got is our deadline from now until Jan. 12 for people to get them out,” Solid Waste Department Director Frank Holman said. “We’ve got a dump site at the recycling center at 118 E. 4th Street just east of the police station, they’ve got a big container over there that will be marked and people will be free to drive by and throw them away. We’ll also be picking them up along with regular trash and those with poly carts can leave their trees right there for us to pick up with their regular trash, again, from now until Jan. 12. After that, it’s up to them to dispose of it or call us to make special arrangements to pick it up. If they’ll be patient with us during that time as we’re getting everything picked up, that will help us a lot too.” Overall, Holman said, the department sees a lot of people bring their Christmas trees to dispose of them. “I can’t put a specific number on it but in the past, we’ve had a lot of people who used to take them to the Parks Department and that area but then that ran into a lot of different problems and they ended up with not just trees but a lot of other stuff, so it just didn’t work,” Holman said. “It’s a big number and we work hard to get them picked up. We see a lot typically right after the 1st of the year because a lot of people like to have their trees up until about New Year’s. Also, some people are out of town on vacation or visiting family and still need some time to get everything together to get rid of the trees, so that’s why the deadline is what it is so there’s plenty of time to get it out.” Before taking the tree out to the curb or dumpster, Holman said there are a few things customers need to do. “We take care of the wrappings and as long as everything’s bagged up and at a reasonable weight, we’ll get it taken care of,” Holman said. “As far as the larger items, they need to make special arrangements with us to get rid of it. Then they need to have all the ornaments and all that taken off before throwing it away, that will help us out. On the 3-yard residential dumpsters, we prefer not allowing them to put the trash in the alleys because it helps the trucks get through the alleys and those areas safely. “ And for those who miss the Jan. 12 deadline, Holman said customers need only call the Solid Waste Department at 626-0136. “Give us a call and we can make arrangements to pick it up. Should it be an elderly person, if they could maybe have a family member come and get it or if a neighbor can help, that’s great too,” Holman said. “There’s nothing wrong with asking for some help if you need it, that’s what we’re here for. If the people will help us out some, we can help them and that will be great. Be sure and bag all the trash, have all the carts and containers out by the curb for us to service. We start at 7 a.m., so have it all out by the curb so we can pick it all up.”