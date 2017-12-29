





As 2017 draws to a close so does one family’s time in Liberal. On Dec. 17, First Southern Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Jack Jacob announced he was leaving the church and Seward County for a new pastor’s job in Walters, Okla. Seward County Administrator April Warden, a member of Jacob’s church who also worked under him for a year when Jacob served as a county commissioner, was not at that service, but nevertheless, she was just as shocked and sad as those who heard the news first hand. “I wanted to be excited for him, but it’s hard,” Warden said. “I’ve known Jack for many years, as I’ve attended First Southern Baptist Church and then of course worked with him in the capacity of him being a commissioner and me the administrator for about a year. I value his leadership and the role that he took in that, and I’ll miss that. It was hard news to take, but I am happy for him and his family.” Seward County and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce hosted a farewell party for the Jacob family Wednesday in the Administration Building to honor Jacob’s work with not only the county, the Chamber and FSBC, but also the other many organizations he worked with in the community during his 10 years here. Of course, today will be Jacob’s last service as pastor of FSBC, and Warden said it will likely be a hard moment for many. “We’ve relied on him as our pastor, as our leader, as our mentor not only through our church and what he’s done for the county, but also just the community as a whole,” she said. “He’s taken a very active role in the community in many capacities, and I think that will leave a void.” Tuesday will be the county commission’s first meeting without Jacob since he became a commissioner. Like at her church, Warden said a gap will need to be filled, but she is confident that it will be. “I know it’s going to take a little bit of a process to replace him, and I think we’ll fill that absence for a while,” she said. “It’s just a learning curve with someone coming in, or who knows? Maybe it’ll be a candidate who has been a former commissioner or who has followed our meetings. Maybe they’ll have some of that knowledge, but regardless, it’ll be an adjustment that we’ll work through, but it will propose a challenge in itself.” Having worked with Jacob in his commission duties and being a member of FSBC, Warden said the move the Jacobs are making is naturally a hard, sad and emotional one for her. “Of course, I’ve grown very close to him and his family going to church there now for around 12 years and getting to know him,” Warden said. “You grow a relationship with them, and you get to know them, not only your Christian walk with them, but also just as friends, as a church family. He was a mentor, and I appreciated his leadership and everything that he did. I learned from him. I could value his opinion. I could talk to him and know that I was going to get a truthful honest answer and the feedback that I needed to grow from and to learn.” With a new year starting this week, Warden said she simply hopes to begin 2018 with a fresh perspective. “I always want to be re-energized and learn together and be able to put into actions those things that we learn,” she said. “I look forward to working with the city and with the college and with the hospital and with the school district. I think we’ve really tried to collaborate and do more things together.” Warden said a joint meeting between these entities could be in the works for as early as February. She said each new year presents its challenges, but she is looking forward to working through them. “I think as an administrator, it’s my job to encourage and re-energize those that work in the county to look forward doing that,” she said. In 2017, Seward County lost two of its former commissioners, Joyce Hibler and Toby Hale, to death and lost some employees to retirement. Warden said despite these losses and now the loss of Jacob as a commissioner, she and others at the county are prepared to move on. “I wouldn’t be honest if I said we haven’t gone through some emotions of feeling down and wondering how you’ll work through it, but on the other hand, we have a great team and other people that I rely on, whether that be here at the county, at home with my family that are very supportive, at the church,” she said. “I think I’m surrounded by people who keep me up, keep me going, and hopefully, I do the same for them. My motto is ‘One day at a time.’ We tease sometimes that that’s one hour at a time, and lately, we’ve said one paper at a time. I think we just have to continue to work together, rely on each other and move through the challenges.”