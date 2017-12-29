The No. 15 Seward County Lady Saints came away with a decisive victory against Scottsdale Community College on Thursday night, defeating the Fighting Artichokes 115-48. The 67-point margin of victory is the largest for the Lady Saints this season, besting their 61-point victory against Allen Community College on Dec. 6. Seward County (10-2, 7-2) used a 24-0 run to help build their lead against Scottsdale, with their largest lead being 71, leading the Fighting Artichokes 112-41 late in the fourth quarter. Mollie Mounsey continued her streak hot streak, leading all scorers with 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Two other Lady Saints – Sidney Tinner (12) and Lexi Hernandez (11) – scored in double figures. The Lady Saints had one of their best shooting performances of the season, shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the arc. While Seward couldn’t miss, Scottsdale struggled all night, shooting just 27.1 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from deep. Seward won in all aspects of the game, including rebounding, an area that the Lady Saints have struggled with this season. On the night, Seward outrebounded Scottsdale 48-31. The Lady Saints kept their turnovers to a minimum, committing only 13 on the game, while forcing the Fighting Artichokes to 29 turnovers. The Lady Saints used the turnover margin to their advantage, finishing with 55 points off of turnovers, to Scottsdale’s 8. Seward used an impressive 36-point first quarter to take a demanding 28-point lead over Scottsdale. The Lady Saints didn’t let up, outscoring the Fighting Artichokes 30-10 in the second quarter to take a 48-point halftime lead. Seward continued their onslaught in the second half, extending their lead to 62-points with a score of 95-33 at the end of the third. The fourth quarter slowed down as the Lady Saints extended their lead just five more points, winning 115-48. The Lady Saints will stay in Arizona for another day to take on Mesa Community College at 11:15 a.m. MST on Friday. The game will wrap up Seward’s non-conference schedule for the year.