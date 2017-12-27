





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part three of the story recapping the events of the special USD 480 school board meeting from last Wednesday evening and will cover discussion about the artificial turf and potential new scoreboard and video board for the LHS football field. The final part will cover what was discussed regarding the district’s facilities plan. The artificial turf at Redskin Field near Liberal High School came up for discussion again during last Wednesday evening’s special meeting with Hellas Construction, Inc. Business Development Manager Michelle Kuhns beginning the discussion. “In May, I was asked to come in and assess the facilities,” Kuhns began. “I walked all of them and took lots and lots of pictures, sent them back to Hellas for their evaluation and recommendations, I’ve never been the one to tell clients the optimal time to switch their turf, but I am working on that. I had typed up my summary and then sent it to a few of you here in the district and throughout the year I’ve been keeping in touch. The track surface had a catastrophe that needed fixed right away or there wouldn’t have been a track to work on. There’s still some things I saw, so I put together some proposals and ideas for you. I’m a true believer that the number one prevention of at-risk programs is extracurricular activities, so if your facilities are great for band and track and football, all those sports, that’s the best way for students to connect to schools. Your facilities are the number one place the parents come to watch their students, they’re the number one place your students want to come, so you want the best and that’s where Hellas steps in.” Kuhns then went over some of Hellas’ history and then talked about some of the proposals and ideas in the packets she had given to the school board members at the beginning of her presentation. “I would recommend replacing your football field turf now while we’re possibly doing the soccer fields and track so we can do all of that at one time,” Kuhns said. “You’ve not had it G-max tested, so I really don’t have any strong evidence to tell you your field is too hard besides me walking on your field and my taking my photos. If you G-max tested your field and it came more than 200, your field would be shut down. It’s just a question of do you want your athletes on that field right now knowing it’s pretty hard and could cause someone to get hurt or would you want to change out the field so it’s at that appropriate G-max level? That’s your choice as a district, I wouldn’t know where you stand on all that.” Kuhns then talked about the importance of maintaining and cleaning the fields saying such maintenance helps extend the life of the turf. She then talked about the track. “I walked the track and it’s time to replace it,” Kuhns said. “Your high school track is ready, your middle school track is not as worn but then I imagine you have more people on the high school track. But it is part of the proposal to do them all at the same time.” After some questions from board members, Daktronics representatives Dick Schumacher and Aaron Franken talked about some proposals for a new scoreboard and video board. “I’ll be really candid with you, our charge on this for the size of the video board and what all was going on after asking ‘What do you want this to do?’ the answer multiple times has been ‘We want our video board to be bigger than ...’ Schumacher said. “Included in your concepts is also a sound system, which is a single source that’s located on top. We put all the bells and whistles on everything here in the presentation but if you decided you wanted to maybe downsize a bit, we could work with that too. When you have a video board like this, there’s a lot of options there depending on what you actually want to do with it. With your board, it’s not completely dead but it is reaching its end of life. But it might also be able to move it to a middle school or something, that’s up to you.” Franken then talked about some of the more technical aspects of the video board including the resolution, size and other factors associated with it, with the board being connected by a fiber optics connection to a computer in the press box. Franken answered a few more technical questions from board members before concluding his presentation.