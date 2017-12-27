





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Some controversy surrounding City Manager Mark Hall’s contract approved back in October continues to swirl and some of that was addressed to the Liberal City Commission during its most recent meeting Tuesday evening. Local citizen Reita Isaacs was the first to speak up during the Items from Citizens portion at the beginning of the meeting. “Mr. Mayor, your gavel has gotten all types of attention from across Kansas and all over social media – this whole city’s problem is going everywhere,” Isaacs said. “It was stated you knew nothing about the contract going in, nothing at all, but there are other places saying you were approached prior to the meeting and were involved in the creation of the contract. I do not know who all was involved in it. I also know there was someone who said Commissioner Harrison said you could’ve taken more time with this but you chose not to. Mr. Mayor, this hurts because you’ve been a friend of mine for a long time. You said before you did not know what was in the contract yet you also said you already had an evaluation before you went in there and were going to discuss it so if you didn’t have the contract, how did you do that? You said HR had a template they used but it looks, hypothetically, like Mr. Hall was turned loose to do anything he wanted, came prepared with the contracts and presented them, yet everyone’s saying they didn’t know anything about it. But within 20 minutes, you had already signed the contract, and you said you did not know there was a raise coming in it, you didn’t have time to look at it, you didn’t have time to evaluate what was in it, so it feels like it was eight pages of dictatorship no one was going to be allowed to contest. I hate to say this, but it looks like Mr. Hall decided what he wanted, saw it was his last chance to get what he wanted because there were three of you going out and it seems to me, Mr. Hall, that all the controversy that’s gone on the past couple years, the scandal involved in this whole administration, and I’d think you would consider resigning and put a stop to all of this right now.” Local citizen Marcia Teel spoke after Isaacs about her feelings on the matter. “I’m here to support Ms. Isaacs, I agree with what she stated,” Teel said. “I feel like the citizens of Liberal deserve answers on this contract and how it came about. I feel like it was not a very ... I can’t say it was totally illegal because I don’t know it was, but I don’t feel it’s something that was morally right. I want some answers along with her, thank you.” Finance was also a hot topic for the commission, with City of Liberal Finance Director Chris Ford being on hand to talk about the first three items in new business starting with amendments to the 2017 fiscal year budget. “Within this amendment are two funds, the city’s 1/2-cent Educational Sales Tax fund and the city’s 1-cent sales tax fund,” Ford said. “What we’re requesting tonight for the 1/2-cent sales tax fund tax fund, the current adopted budget is $4,400,000 and we’re proposing a $300,000 increase to amend the budget to $4,700,000. This amount has to do with our agreement with USD 480 to remit all the sales tax revenues from that tax and in making our payments, we do need to have additional budget payment authority to do so. For the city’s 1-cent sales tax, we have a current total budget of $9,345,000 and we’re proposing to increase that by $700,000 to a proposed amendment of $10,045,000 and with that tax, we actually have that allocated into five segments but we’re looking specifically at the Streets, Drainage and Capital Improvements portion of that fund.” Ford then brought up a couple projects. “If you’ll remember earlier in the year, we had the Clay Avenue and U.S. Hwy. 54 intersection, which was scheduled, and that bid came in higher than estimated,” Ford said. “We did have to prepay KDOT for our portion of that. The other part is for North Kansas Avenue – if you remember, our original intent was a mill and overlay but then we ended up having to reconstruct that from 15th Street up to Tucker Road.” After answering some questions from the commission regarding the amendments, the commission ultimately unanimously approved the ordinance granting the amendments. In other financial items, the commission also unanimously approved a list of fiscal year 2017 transfers and unanimously approved the reclassification of delinquent accounts receivable and utility accounts. The commission also heard (and unanimously approved) the City of Liberal 2018 fee structure and a donation of $40,000 to go toward a parking lot space at the Lambert Family Soccer Complex. After a final sales tax presentation given by Hall, the meeting was concluded.