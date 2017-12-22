





Monday brought about an announcement from Equity Bancshares, Inc. of its plans to expand its metro and Kansas presence by entering Southwest Kansas and adding another Kansas City location. Equity announced the plans to enter into definitive merger agreements with Kansas Bank Corporation (the parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton) and Adams Bancshares in Blue Springs, Mo., during a webcast press conference Monday morning. The process, according to Kansas Bank Corporation (KBC) President and CEO Tina Call, actually began a few years ago and required much work and thought. “Starting about four years ago, we started our strategic and succession planning at the holding company level, which is the group that owns the bank, Kansas Bank Corporation,” Call explained. “They started considering options for the future of the bank and again, this started about four years ago with the strategic and succession planning – this was not a snap decision, this has been a long process. And at that point in time, based on the outcome of that succession planning and strategic planning, they decided to look at potential options for the merger partner, and it’s taken this long to consider a partner for a merger. We had to find the right fit, this bank is too important to us, it’s too important to the community and too important to our current owners to not feel completely comfortable with a partner. So it was a long process, but we feel very good about this merger.” And after all the work and research that went into the merger, Call said Equity fit all those qualities and more. “The most important thing was we had to have our local independence and decision making and the ability to continue the way we’ve operated the bank,” Call said. “With Equity Bancshares, their philosophy when they go into these communities – and they are in a lot of communities our size and communities even smaller – their philosophy is our bank has been successful here in the area for a reason so they’re not going to change that. We would never have considered partnering with someone who was going to change everything we do now.” “We’ve been fortunate to work with strong community banks in our four states to deliver an outstanding banking experience to customers in divers markets,” Brad Elliott, chairman and CEO of Equity Bancshares, noted in a Dec. 18 press release. “The addition of First National Bank is key for our expanding Western Kansas footprint and represents the addition of the market leader in Southwest Kansas.” The press release also noted more of Equity’s praise about the work of First National Bank and the KBC. “KBC operates four bank locations in Liberal and one in Hugoton,” the release noted. “KBC ranks first in reported deposit market share in Seward County according to June 30, 2017 data provided by the FDIC. The five bank locations will comprise Equity’s Southwest Kansas market upon closing. Equity also completed a recent Western Kansas merger March 10, 2017 with the addition of three Prairie State Bancshares, Inc. locations in Hoxie, Grinnell and Quinter.” Call added while there will be some changes customers will notice, there is still time before the merger’s closing date and the changes customers will see will not be drastic. “This will be a long process from now until the target close date for the merger, and that target date is sometime in the second quarter, which will be either the end of April or the beginning of May, and the customers won’t really see any difference during that time period,” Call explained. “After the close there will be some changes, but we’ve already started the process of overlaying our products and services with what Equity offers and they’re even flexible enough that if we have a better product, they’re going to use it and implement it in their bank, so it’s a very interactive process. There may be some products and services that change, but we’re going to have an expanded line of products and services to offer our customers through this merger as well. We will have more deposit product options, we’ll have more loan product options including a mortgage loan department, which we’re very excited about having the ability to offer, we’ll continue to have very competitive rates and fees. There will be some changes, but they won’t be huge and drastic, we would have never merged with a partner if that was their philosophy. One other thing is we’re a $315 million bank on average, we have a pretty high lending limit, which is our regulatory lending limit, and with this merger, our lending limit is not going to be an issue and we’ll be able to do very large deals and accommodate some of the projects going on in the community, which we’re very excited about.” Besides the interactivity of the merger, Call said there are some other things she is looking forward to in regard to the merger. “I’m very excited about the future of our bank and the opportunities and potential it opens up with us merging with a larger institution,” Call said. “Banks now are under such regulatory restraints that it’s very difficult for smaller banks to complete because of compliance issues, because of regulatory restraints. We’ll have more resources to draw upon that will allow us to do what we love to do, which is serving our customers, making loans. This frees us up and gives us an additional level of opportunity, I believe, and an opportunity for the community.” Call also said there was a lot of work that went into the merger before the announcement. “Prior to the signing of this definitive merger agreement, we went through months of not only Equity looking at us and performing their due diligence on our bank, but we also did the same level of due diligence on Equity and again, we have a complete comfort level with merging with them,” Call said. “And it’s a publicly traded bank so not only will ... even our board, we can all invest our dollars with this bank. We’ll be able to buy stock, we plan to expand our local board of directors with more local representation on our board. We’re going to continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability, which we’ve done very well throughout the past 15 years – we’ve almost doubled the size of the bank in the past 11 years. That will always be our top priority. The other thing we’ll have – and we’re a huge supporter of local groups and entities – we’ll continue that and we’ll likely also have more opportunities to support our local communities and local groups.” Overall, Call said both parties are excited about the merger. “We’re very excited. Our ownership group now lives in Johnson, so again, we’re excited to be able to expand our local board, so we do want to do that,” Call said. “I’m very excited about this and I can say personally if I wasn’t completely sold on this group, I wouldn’t have committed to it. We’re very excited and I’ll also say our majority shareholder will continue to own stock in Equity Bank, so they’re not just selling and then getting out, they want to continue being an investor and partner with us going forward. We’re very excited. The Equity executive management team, I’ve met with them extensively in Wichita and prior to the announcement, they’ve been here on site and interacted with and worked with our employees, so we have a very good feeling.”