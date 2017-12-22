





Students to make bedding mats out of shopping bags



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Christmas Day is drawing nigh, and while many people will be spending the holiday in the comfort of a home, others are not so fortunate, finding themselves using the outdoors as their home. One problem for homeless people, particularly in winter’s colder weather, is finding a warm comfortable place to sleep. Some students at Southwestern Heights High School are helping make that necessity a little easier through a project. “The kids are bringing in grocery sacks to make bedding mats for the homeless,” Heights FFA Advisor Carmelita Goossen said. She said the idea came to her from a friend in Denver, a community with a large homeless population. “He has kind of learned how to do it,” she said of making bedding mats out of grocery bags. “Over Christmas break, he’s going to be out this way, and he’s going to show us how to do it. So far, we have just collected a lot of sacks. It takes 500 sacks to make one mat. I think we’re getting close to 500. I don’t know if we have 500 yet.” Goossen said with Denver’s large homeless population, bedding in general is a big challenge. “They seem to have problems with lice and other insects, with the bedding getting wet,” she said. Goossen said with plastic bags, pests are not as much of a problem, and precipitation presents little issues as well. “They’re not damaged if they get wet,” she said. “You can put them in water, and it’s not going to hurt them in any way.” While the project thus far is focused on the Denver metro area, Goossen said that focus could later be shifted to Southwest Kansas. “I’m sure we will do it in Seward County as well,” she said. “That’s something the students felt like they would be able to do and help out in some way. After we make them, we haven’t really decided where we’re going to take them.” Using the bags to make mats helps recycle the bags as well, and this cuts down on pollution and other issues. “It’s just a way to reuse a resource that is fairly cheap and easy to get,” Goossen said. Goossen said she hopes the project will help her students realize the benefits of making a difference in the lives of other people and doing something positive for the environment. “I think those plastic grocery sacks often times don’t get reused, or they’re just trash,” she said. “The kids can see it as something they have access to that they can turn into something that is of greater value – a value added product that someone would actually be able to use and benefit from. That, I think, is a really valuable lesson – to be able to make a difference for someone else.” The FFA students had a Christmas party Dec. 8, and along with a gift exchange, many grocery bags for the project were brought in, a fun sight for Goossen. “Some of the students have quite a few at home, so they’re having conversations with their parents about being able to reuse these in a positive way in our community,” she said. “Some of them have also reached out to local area businesses to see if they will donate sacks so that we’re able to make more than just one mat.” It takes 500 sacks to make one bed mat, meaning it will take many to make a large impact, but Goossen said with everyone on the FFA team working together, that goal can be attained. “If they each bring some sacks, we’re able to contribute to more people,” she said. As far as the local homeless population, Goossen said Seward County has not been explored as of yet. “We know they have the Stepping Stone Shelter, and they do a number of projects there,” she said. “We’ve done meal packaging events, which we’ve given to food banks in Seward County, so we’ve helped a little bit with Seward before.” While the local homeless population is not near as big as a metro area like Denver, Goossen said there are possibilities here for her students as well. “Most of my students, going to a rural school here, they don’t tend to see homelessness as something that is really present in our community,” she said. “I think homelessness is something that does exist in our community, so this has the opportunity to make a difference in our own community as well as larger urban areas like Denver.” The grocery bags will be collected until the end of February, and Goossen said if the students are successful in making mats, the project is something could be continued past then. “I wouldn’t say it’s something that takes a great deal of time, but it will take a little bit of time,” she said. “I do think that it is a project that is not limited to one person. Multiple students would be able to help put it all together. It’s a hands on skill that I think my students tend to really enjoy, especially getting to make something out of something reusable. I think that definitely has a lot of advantages.” Goossen said working with Stepping Stone would add to a variety of projects the shelter does. “They’ve collected shoes,” she said. “They also do holiday meals and a number of different activities. That is something where we could work together and form a little bit of a partnership that would give students an opportunity to interact with other people who work with issues such as homelessness, hunger, which are things that all of us ultimately should be interested in helping with.” With colder temperatures in the Christmas season, projects such as the one the Heights students are doing, Goossen said the holidays could be made more comfortable for the homeless, and it likewise emphasizes the giving spirit of the season. “Being able to help outside of our small group in our community, that’s very important as well, and we try numerous different strategies to solve local issues in our community,” she said. Goossen said a need such as the one her students are providing is a continuous one. “I think that there definitely is a need as long as the temperatures are cold,” she said. While the bags being collected are being used to make bed mats, Goossen said the bags are reusable. “It is something that could be used more than once,” she said. “Just like what you wear with the season, I think those will be helpful. They’re something that could be used at a variety of different times of the year. I wouldn’t say it’s something that is for winter only. It is something that could be used throughout the course of the year, even though we’re making them more here in the Christmas holiday.” As her students spend Christmas break with family and relaxing from the rigors of school, Goossen will spend hers learning how to make the mats and gathering tools and materials for her students to use to make the bed mats when they come back to school in early January. “I will probably even encourage the kids over the Christmas season to continue to gather the grocery sacks,” she said. “It’s something we’ll probably continue to do.”