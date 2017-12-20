











ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times









The USD 480 school board will be taking care of some end-of-year business before heading off for the Christmas holidays at a special meeting this evening beginning at 6:30 at the Education Services Center at 624 N. Grant.

Up first for the board will be an update from USD 480 principals Ashley Kappelmann and Shawna Evans regarding the Kansans CAN redesign project at Liberal High School and Meadowlark Elementary School and then a discussion of the duties of the USD 480 directors.

After these presentations, USD 480 goals will be discussed, with presentations being given by the Curriculum Alignment Committee, the Climate Committee Board, the Technology update as well as an update from the Information Technology Committee and an update on Retention.

Keying and security, which was a hot topic during the most recent meeting of the board Dec. 11, will again be up for discussion and then the New Business portion of the meeting will conclude with discussion of the demolition of Garfield Elementary School. After an executive session, the board will also be asked to approve Resolution 12-20-17.