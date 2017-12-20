





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The next couple weekends are typically set aside for fun and merriment, but that fun will also need to include some responsibility on those partaking in festivities. The Liberal Police Department will be on hand during those times to make sure everyone gets to their destination safe and sound. “We’ll be doing our normal patrols and our normal routine. We’ll be out and seen quite a bit, this time of year is always busy with the extra traffic and people traveling, so we see a lot of people come through town on the major highways,” LPD Captain Jared Ratzlaff said. “So we’ll be out and making sure everyone stays safe traffic-wise but we’ll also be in the residential areas a lot making sure no one’s trying to ruin someone else’s Christmas by breaking in and stealing stuff, so that’s what we’ll be focused on for the Christmas weekend. For New Year’s, it’s going to be a lot of traffic again for the people going to different New Year’s parties and different things, so we’ll be out again and keeping that traffic safe and smooth and again working the residential areas making sure no one’s trying to ruin anything.” For those who will be attending adult parties with alcoholic beverages, one piece of advice Ratzlaff emphasized was have a designated driver as well as overall driving safe. “Drive safe. You’re not going to be able to enjoy the party if you don’t get there, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time for your trip,” Ratzlaff said. “This time of the year, you never know what the weather’s going to do, so if there’s bad weather, extend your travel time some and be cautious and mindful of the conditions that might arise. If you’re going to an adult party with alcohol, make sure to have a designated driver or get a taxi, something. We will be looking for that, but if we don’t arrest people for DUI, it doesn’t hurt our feelings any because that means people are being responsible on the road. We would much rather you get home safely than work an accident later because you hit someone else.” And the issues seen by the department are not just seen on the Christmas and New Year’s Eve days themselves, Ratzlaff said, but also afterward. “During Christmas, you have your normal traffic stops whether it’s for speeding or something along those lines, so we’ll be looking for that,” Ratzlaff said. “A lot of what we’re focused on too is people try to find easy targets when it comes to breaking into a car or a home, so we like to remind people to keep things out of sight – don’t buy some really expensive Christmas gifts and then leave them in the backseat, that just makes it easier for people to see everything and then break in and steal it. And that even goes on after the holidays because if you get a really nice game system or TV, something like that, don’t just put the box out in front of the house because that basically becomes a shopping list for potential burglars, so dispose of those boxes so no one knows what all you got and they don’t want to break in. As for New Year’s, we’re going to be working with the traffic and a lot of people will be going to parties, so we’re also going to be getting calls for loud music and people disturbing their neighbors because they’re keeping it all up too loud and too long – if you keep the neighbors happy, we won’t get called, and we’re working with everyone in the city and if there’s an issue, we will have to deal with it, so just show respect for everyone.” The LPD wishes the community a safe and happy holiday season in the coming weeks, Ratzlaff said. “As a department, we want everyone to be safe and enjoy the holidays and have a wonderful new year,” Ratzlaff said. “Stay safe and know we are here – we hope you don’t need us but if you do, we are here. Our non-emergency number is (620) 626-0151, and our crime hotline is (620) 624-4000. They can also give tips through Facebook and our MyPD app and things along those lines too.”