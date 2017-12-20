





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series concerning the resignation of Dr. Jack Jacob as Seward County commissioner and pastor of First Southern Baptist Church. Today’s story concerns Jacob’s statement to the public concerning his resignation from the commission and the process of replacing him in that capacity. A second part will focus on Jacob’s time in Liberal and his plans as he moves to Walters, Okla. Sunday morning, Dr. Jack Jacob announced to his congregation his resignation as pastor of Liberal’s First Southern Baptist Church. Serving also as a Seward County commissioner, he likewise announced his resignation from that board Monday, as he and his wife, Keyanne, will be moving to Walters, Okla., where Jacob will assume pastoral duties at a church there. Jacob began his statement by saying what a privilege it had been to live in Seward County and the surrounding area for the last decade. “I’ve been able to work in sports and television and radio and served and chaired various boards – the Ministerial Alliance, the Chamber of Commerce – and I’ve been able to serve as a chaplain at Southwest Medical Center for many years and as a Seward County commissioner for the last year,” he said. Jacob will now serve as pastor for First Baptist Church in Walters, a town not far from Lawton, Okla., and as of midnight New Year’s Eve, he will no longer be a Seward County commissioner. He added he has valued his time in Seward County. “In the years I’ve served, I’ve learned a lot. I’ve asked tons of questions and have gotten a range of answers that have led to my personal education and have assisted me in serving as a county commissioner,” he said. “As I reflect on these lessons I’ve learned, a few stand out above the rest. First, what makes this a great place to live and work is the people. There are many people in this county who care deeply about the county, even beyond what they personally benefit from. There are many people who go above and beyond their normal duties to contribute to the greatness of this land.” Jacob said many of those people work for Seward County. “I’ve served with some of them and watched others from a distance, but I’m amazed,” he said. “They truly approach their jobs as much more than that. They’ve taught me much about what the county does and helped me to see that most of the success we enjoy as a county is due to our amazing workers.” Secondly, Jacob said a number of the county’s citizens who, though they may not run for office, care deeply about the outcomes of government. “They are vocal, and they offer assistance because they care and want to make a contribution to our future,” he said. “They want to raise their children, grandchildren and others here, so they want to help the elected officials see what they cannot see. The people of Seward County are more than just neighbors, whether it’s responding to help the fire department, feeding firemen and assisting people to move storm debris, helping neighbors replace flooded items or just cheering on the local sports teams together. Seward County is a special place I have enjoyed calling home and will always consider myself as a part of it.” Jacob also thanked the voters who put him in office. “Many of you have encouraged me, educated me and corrected me when necessary,” he said. “I’ve been thanked, cajoled, praised, criticized, greeted, shouted at, honored, hung up on, embraced and ignored and all as it should be. Thank you for the chance to serve you all.” Jacob then offered some advice for the person who is chosen to fill his slot. “First, ask questions,” he said. “Ask questions you want to know the answers to and ask questions you think others will want the answers to. Next, read everything you are given. Don’t rely solely on the snidbits of information you think you know.” Jacob next advised his successor to rely heavily on the knowledge of county administrator April Warden, county department heads and his fellow commissioners. “They know a lot, and you don’t need to think that you have to learn it all on your own,” he said. “April is amazing. She is a tremendous asset. She is professional and strategic and visionary and trustworthy. Believe in her.” Lastly, Jacob said the person who next serves in the District Five commission seat need not forget that the people who put them there are who they represent. “Do what you do, and ask what you ask and dream what you dream because it will be them and not just you,” he said. “I will continue to pray for the county and the commission in the months ahead. I look forward to hearing the great things in store for Seward County, and I thank you for the opportunity to serve.” Jacob’s statement came during the commission comments portion of Monday’s meeting, and commissioner Ada Linenbroker, who was the next to speak, praised the work of her fellow commissioner in the community. “I just want to say thank you Jack for serving on the board with us, and I hope you realize how much we’re going to miss you and your questions and that the community you’re moving to is lucky to have you,” she said. “It’s amazing all the different boards and different groups I’ve served with you on, and you are really a powerhouse of energy to help the community.” Commission chairman Nathan McCaffrey was the last to speak during the board’s comment period, and he too will miss Jacob’s service to Seward County. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know you this past year and working with you this past year,” McCaffrey said. “Listening to your questions has helped me in my role as a commissioner and a chairman. I really appreciate that. I was a little disheartened to hear about this resignation, but I understand the decisions you’ve made.” McCaffrey said Jacob provided a valuable point of view for many things the commission does. “Thank you for your service,” he said. “You will be missed. Good luck to you and your family.” McCaffrey likewise serves as chairman of the Seward County GOP party, and thus, he will play a big role in finding Jacob’s replacement. He said more information will be forthcoming, but he has been in communication with Warden, county clerk Stacia Long and state Republican Party officials to help him understand the process. “I’ve got a press release that I’m waiting on state officials to just kind of say grace over before I can release that,” McCaffrey said. “Just generally, Commissioner Jacob’s position, which is in District Five, it will be selected by the precinct members of District Five, and it will come from somebody who lives in District Five. You have to live in District Five and also be a registered member of the Republican Party. At some point, Commissioner Jacob will have to send a letter of resignation to the governor’s office, and upon receipt of that letter by the governor’s office, they will notify me that he has resigned and the position is open.” McCaffrey said that action triggers a 21-day period in which the local GOP party will have a local convention to fill the seat. That decision will come down to a vote of precinct members in District Five. “There are four precincts in District Five,” he said. “There is a man and a woman slot for each of those precincts. Three of those precincts are filled, so that would be six positions. There is one precinct right now we don’t have anybody in. I’m actively trying to fill that.” McCaffrey estimated the convention would take place sometime in the next 30 days, depending on the receipt of Jacob’s letter by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. “It will probably take place here in the chambers,” he said. “There will be more specific information released as I have a better understanding about how that process will work.”