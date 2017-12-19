







By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times









Melinda Baker is an accounts receivable/payable clerk in the Seward County Clerk’s office.

She talked about some of what she likes about working with the county and her job duties.





Q: How long have you been with the county?

A: Three years this month.









Q: What jobs have you had with the county?

A: This is my first job with the county.









Q: What do you like most about working for the county?

A: In my position, I get to work with departments within the county. I have enjoyed building relationships with everyone and working with them.

There are more than 25 individual departments within the county, so a large group of people with a variety of personalities. We all work well together to complete projects and solve issues.









Q: What are some of your job duties?

A: It is my job to audit all purchase orders turned in for payment prior to going to the board (commission) for approval.

I make sure that the purchases fall within the department heads to purchase, make sure that all appropriate documentation is attached and see that if required, the purchase received board approval.

I have deadlines to meet that keep me very busy. I reconcile numerous monthly bills (cell phone, purchasing cards, etc.) to ensure accuracy and timely payments.

Along with my duties as accounts payable clerk, I also keep track of all fixed assets owned by county and assist at the front counter.

We sell hunting and fishing licenses, boat registrations, process voter registrations, assist in homestead flilings among other things.









Q: When is your busiest time of year?

A: I would say around the holidays when the weeks are shorter, but the deadlines are still in place.









Q: Was this always what you wanted to do?

A: I have always loved accounting, so yes, this type of job is a dream job for me.