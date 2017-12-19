





Postal service handling heavy volume, don’t wait until the last minute



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Christmas is just around the corner and that means it is time to get those Christmas packages in the mail. “Right now, this is our busiest time of the year, it pays for everything, this quarter does due to the amount of mail we get,” Liberal Postmaster Jim Potts said. “Our workload has increased tenfold especially with the online shopping increasing drastically in this country, so we’re really super busy during this time. There’s a lot of hand delivering with these packages but the problem is they’re not giving where they buy the stuff and they’re not giving the right address – we actually had someone put on 312 N. Washington, but there’s no 312 N. Washington, it’s 312 S. Washington. We don’t know every single person, but we do know every address, so that’s part of the reason stuff is getting delayed.” And according to Potts, there have been increases everywhere as far as items being shipped and mailed. “We’re probably up 10 to 20 percent as far as packages right now compared to this same period last year, which is quite the increase for us,” Potts said. “We’ve even brought in extra people to help get that workload done and get everything out to everyone in a timely manner.” For those who are preparing to send off those final packages this week, Potts offered some advice. “Be sure you have the right address on there and the correct postage on there if you put in on yourself,” Potts said. “And it needs to be in there now because the package load is really heavy right now and we’re trying to deliver everything we can by Christmas. It might even take an extra day because I know the people who distribute to us like FedEx or UPS, they’re way behind too. I would say actually, it should have been here last week if you wanted your package delivered guaranteed in time for Christmas. We try to get something out there letting people know we need mail to be in by a certain time for us to get it delivered by Christmas. This week is the absolute cutoff so if you don’t get it in really soon, it’s probably not going to be there in time for Christmas. And other cities have brought in extra people too to get all the packages out. Even with the next-day stuff, we’re getting that all out ASAP to stay on top of everything.” Potts added the post office staff is willing to work with customers as much as they are able for those bringing in those last packages and also extended Christmas greetings to the community. “There’s always procrastinators who wait until the last minute, there’s a lot of people who really miss the deadline and you’re never going to satisfy them,” Potts said. “But we’re going to take care of everyone who has packages that need delivered. Window visits will probably be down but delivery will certainly be up, so we’ll be focusing on getting everything out and in a timely manner so people can get their stuff by Christmas. There will be some things we miss, there will be mistakes, but we work to correct anything that needs it. We want to thank our customers for putting their trust in us and we appreciate their business. We’re going to work to earn their trust and if there is a mistake, we’ll work to make it right if we can. We’ll be diligent and make sure everything gets where it’s supposed to be.”