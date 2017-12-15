

Liberal’s Misael Monarrez takes down Ulysses wrestler Kaden Jaquez Thursday in a dual in the Big House. Monarrez entered the final match of the dual with the Redskins trailing by six team points, and his pin tied the score, sending the officials to the rulebook to determine the tie-breaker. On the eighth tie-breaker, the Redskins took the dual by scoring more first points, 7-6. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times Not only did every point count Thursday in Liberal’s dual with Ulysses, but when those points were scored turned out to be crucial, and Liberal earned the first points in seven matches to Ulysses’ six, breaking a 36-36 dual tie and giving the Redskins the victory. Trailing by 12 points with two matches to go, Liberal wrestling coach Kyle Molina watched freshman Tony Rivero dominating Ulysses wrestler Brandon Heinrichs, but unable to get a pin. Rivero could win the match on points, but that would leave Liberal short of tying th dual. With Heinrichs curled up in a defensive ball, River looked for opportunities on the right and left, but Heinrichs wouldn’t budge. With time running down in the third period, Molina gave Rivero the strategy he needed. “Go head to head!” Molina shouted at his freshman wrestler, and Rivero hopped off of the back of Heinrich, put his head to Heinrichs’ head, and there it was, the opening Rivero needed. He reached under Heinrichs, flipped him on his back, and 10 seconds later the match was over. Rivero got the must-have pin and six team points, and Misael Monarrez followed with a pin over Kaden Jaquez to tie the dual, 36-36. Molina decided to start the dual with his three largest weight classes, nd the Redskins took a 15-0 lead. But Ulysses scored the next 36 points, and the Redskins trailed 36-15 before Gabe Banuelos earned a forfeit victory to cut the lead to 36-21, and Carlos Mora earned a 6-2 win over Matthew Boyer to reduced the lead to 36-24. That’s when the Redskins earned two pins to tied the match. The officials dug out the rulebook and started the process of breaking the tie. With no penalty points, and with both teams earning the same number of pins and match wins, the dual was deadlocked after seven tie breakers, but the eighth proved to be the difference. Liberal scored first in seven matches while Ulysses scored first in six, and the Redskins earned the win. “Tony Rivero, a freshman, came through big time,” Molina said. “His guy was all balled up, so when you go head to head, you give that fake pressure to open up, so he was able to sneak one in there, got a huge pin and a big win overall for us as a program.” Being able to earn the tie forced the tie breaker scenarios. “I’ve been in one tie, but never that far in the criteria,” Molina said. “It was nervous there. All the props to Ulysses, they have a great team, they battled hard. It was a great night for both teams.” Molina’s strategy of starting heavy and ending with Monarrez turned out to be the winner. “I wanted to start with heavy hitters and end with a senior leader like Monarrez,” he said. “If we need the points, I know he will come through in the clutch.” While the lighter weights struggled, Molina knew it would take time. “It’s a process,” he said. “The winter season is so long. We are starting six freshmen. They will hang their heads, but we have to coach them up. Sometimes, it’s just to stay in the fight, to keep battling, keep the match closer, don’t give up a pin. We had guys up and down the line-up that kept fighting.” The tie-breaker win could be the momentum the Redskins needed. “This is a platform for us to get better,” Molina said. Liberal will look to build on Thursday’s win when the team heads to Tucumcari, N.M., Saturday.

LIBERAL VS. ULYSSES INDIVIDUAL RESULTS Weight-Name-Grade-Record 106 — Julian Covarrubias-09-(0-1) Lost by fall Quentin Pauda 4:30 113 — Chris Adame-09-(4-7) Lost by decision Jagger Reese (9-15) 120 — Cesar Berrara-11-(0-1) Lost by fall Dominic Eddie 5:21 126 — Hugo Lopez-09-(2-11) Lost by fall Edward Cortez 4:38 132 — Tucker Betts-11-(0-2) Lost by fall Juan Urbina 0:25 138 — Jose Beltran-09-(5-8) Lost by fall Juan Carlos Terraza (5:03) 145 — Emanuel Rivero-12-(8-5) Lost by decision Alonso Martinez (1-5) 152 — Gabe Banuelos-09-(1-0) Won by forfeit 160 — Carlos Mora-11-(7-5) Won by decision Matthew Boyer (2-6) 170 — Tony Rivero-09-(6-3) Won by fall Brandon Heinrichs (4:54) 182 — Misael Monarrez-12-(1-0) Won by fall Kaden Jaquez (3:35) 195 — Edgar Bautista-12-(11-0) Won by fall Alex Corpus (4:19) 220 — Jaimer Arenivas-10-(6-6) Won by decision Jace Garrison (6-3) 285 — Elwin Trejo-12-(4-1) Won by fall Adolfo Mendoza (1:18)

