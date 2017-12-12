





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



The early part of 2017 saw much in the way of extreme weather, particularly for Southwest Kansas, and that included some wildfires in rural parts of Seward County. County fire officials are expecting 2018 conditions to be even worse, and the county is currently taking steps to prepare for the upcoming fire danger. Monday, Seward County Fire Chief Andrew Barkley issued a press release stating rural residents are urged to start preparing now for what the new year will bring in the way of blazes. “We ask that you clear 100 feet around all structures on your property and mow down grasses an additional 25 feet beyond the 100-foot clearance,” he said. “We ask that you trim any trees up away from the ground and that you make sure drives into your property are accessible for large firefighting equipment and that the sides of your drives are mowed down 25 feet on both sides.” Barkley said people likewise need to have a plan in place to evacuate, and they also need to have important papers or documents stored for an easy grab if the need arises. “You will only have a few minutes to evacuate if the need arises,” he said. “Additionally, have a plan to check in with family members to let them know that you are safe and accounted for.” All rural residents can pick up a “Ready Set Go” pamphlet at the county fire station located at 110 W. 15th Street in Liberal to help them better understand how to be prepared for wildfire dangers. Any questions regarding fire danger can be directed to the Seward County Fire Department at 620-626-3267. All rural residents need to also call in to obtain a control burn permit before any open burning is done in the county. “We have certain weather conditions and requirements that must be met before we authorize any control burn permits,” Barkley said. Permits can be obtained by calling 620-626-3267 or 620-629-7646. “We are asking all rural residents to become fire wise in 2018 and help us protect the county from the dangers of wildfires,” Barkley said. Watch the Leader&Times for more information about the extreme forecast for wildfires in 2018.