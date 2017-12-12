







By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times









A review hearing set for Jan. 2, 2018, is next on the docket for a Liberal woman accused of killing her husband in Texas.

Nancy Moreno, 42, had a scheduling Monday morning in Seward County District Court. Normally, those hearings are used to set a date for a preliminary hearing for the defendant, but Monday afternoon, Deputy District Court Clerk Donna Odneal said the case was now set for a review hearing.

Moreno was taken into custody without incident Nov. 22 after investigators had obtained an arrest warrant. Nov. 27, she had her first appearance in District Court.

A complaint obtained from the District Court Clerk’s office indicated the defendant is charged with one count each of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

The investigation came after the Liberal Police Department Nov. 2 received a missing person report regarding the disappearance of 39-year-old Luis Moreno of Liberal, Nancy’s husband.

It was later reported Luis had been missing for several days. Nov. 15, LPD investigators were notified the victim was found deceased in rural Sherman County, Texas.

Texas authorities suspected foul play, and a subsequent autopsy confirmed Luis’ death was a homicide.

Nancy is currently being held at the Seward County Jail on a $250,000 bond for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Investigators from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.