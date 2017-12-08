



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



In the past, Christians were not only involved in church during Sunday morning service, but also with activities such as prayer meetings that took place the rest of the week. Every May, the National Day of Prayer takes place in communities throughout the U.S., and other days such as 9/11 have brought prayer back to the conscience of Americans. Friday, Dec. 15, a city and county wide prayer meeting will take place at the Seward County Activity Center based partly on the 2018 NDP theme – “Unity.” Coordinator Ozzie Ridings said before the decision by NDP officials was made to go with “Unity” as the theme, he felt a need to do more events throughout the year to encourage prayer. “It’s been kind of laid on my heart to have a prayer meeting before Christmas to encourage that same project – unity,” he said. Ridings said clergy and church members alike have similar feelings about the current state of America. “Sunday, church goes fine, but when you have a prayer meeting or you have something other than Sunday, the people don’t seem to want to be involved anymore,” he said. “Our world has changed so far, but the only way our world is going to get healed is if God steps in. The only way that’s going to happen is through prayer.” The local prayer gathering will start at 6 p.m. next Friday at the Activity Center. Ridings said other times were considered for the event. “I was thinking before Thanksgiving having something when I originally started thinking about it,” he said. “The way it kind of led was having it in the middle of Christmas, middle of December.” Ridings said the idea behind the prayer meeting is to get the people of Liberal and Seward County to come together to pray for the nation and its leaders to get America back on a moral basis. “We’re so far off of where we used to be,” he said. “It’s just hard to understand. What we hope to accomplish, at least as I can see it at this point, is to encourage those who come to start praying regularly. There’s power in the numbers when we pray together, and we bring together the unity of everybody regardless of denomination.” With common beliefs such as Jesus and His Resurrection, Ridings said this will help greatly in bringing unity to the area. “We’re all members of Christ, and that’s what it’s about is trying to get everybody to come together, accept each other and to move forward with how we can change our country back to being a godly nation,” he said. Ridings said he has been busy trying to get the word out about next Friday’s prayer meeting. “All the members of the Ministerial Alliance have been informed,” he said. “Different churches throughout town have been called. I sent flyers by email. I’ve also delivered a lot of them by hand. I’ve been asking them to encourage their churches to attend. We’ll just see what the numbers are.” Ridings said the Sunflower State could play a significant role in the nation’s prayer numbers. “There’s been prophecies about Kansas being the start of a movement across the nation to bring people to prayer,” he said. Though the city and county wide prayer meeting is based on the 2018 NDP theme, Ridings said the event will not be run like the typical NDP events. “We’re not going to have a whole list of different people leading in prayer,” he said. “There’s going to be about five or six people who are going to talk about unity and what it means and how can we come together. We’re going to open it up for prayer for anybody who wants to lead in prayer on the subject of unity.” Continuing the local prayer event is something Ridings and others are considering. “It’s been mentioned several times when putting together the National Day of Prayer that we should do it more than once a year,” he said. Above all else, though, Ridings said prayer should remain at the forefront of Christians’ thoughts. “That’s our main way of communicating with God, and prayer is the way to get it done,” he said.