





Plains celebrates the beginning of Christmas season by honoring vets



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Along with the annual Wizzywig Craft Show and the afternoon’s parade, visitors to this year’s Christmasing in Plains celebration saw something extra with the festivities. This was Christmasing’s 50th year in the Meade County community, and a dozen local veterans were honored as part of the festivities this year with Quilts of Valor. Southwest Kansas Quilts of Valor Coordinator Peggy Luck presented the 12 quilts to the now retired soldiers, with many of them representing the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War eras. Veterans honored Sunday include:

SPC Dwight “Jack” Dunham In June 1957, Dwight Dunham was sworn into the United States Army. Dunham reported to Fort Gordon, Ga., where he worked on generators as an operator. He was stationed state side in four different states – Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas. Before reporting to Texas, he received his orders to Korea. He was a radio repairman for aircraft observation planes.



SP2 E5 Delbert Duane Fox Senior Specialist Delbert Duane Fox was drafted into the United States Army on March 4, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo. Fox reported for training at Fort Bliss, Texas, where he trained in anti-aircraft artillery and guided missiles school. His courses were Light AAA Fire control maintenance. He reported for duty at Komaki Air Base at Nagoya, Japan. Fox was released Feb. 26, 1957.



SP6 Joe Alfred Miller Joe Miller chose to serve in the United States Army Reserves when he enlisted. He reported to the 971st Medical Clearing Command in Wichita Nov. 15, 1966. He served as an operating room specialist and was stationed at several different locations, including Fort Polk, La., Fort Sam, Texas, Fort Riley, Fort Carson, Colo., the 109th General Hospital Headquarters in Topeka, Fitzsimmons Hospital in Denver, Camp McCoy, Wisc., and Fort Sill, Okla. He was released from duty with the 971st Medical Clearing Command Oct. 31, 1972.



Cpl. Stephen Vincent Paul Paul enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and entered Oct. 23, 1989, in Louisville, Ky. He was trained as a Marine to operate field radios. Those honors include the Good Conduct Action Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal and four other ribbons, and he earned the rank of corporal E-4 before being released Oct. 23, 1993, in Hawaii.



Sgt. Alfred W. Marrs Alfred W. Marrs was drafted into the Army in 1942 and reported for basic training at the Army Desert Training Center in California. He learned the skills of tank driver and served in five major South Pacific battles – Sai Pan, Marshall Islands, Leyete Okinawa, Kerama Retto and Le Shiema. Released Dec. 13, 1945, Marrs earned many honors, including a Presidential Unit Citation, American Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Bronze Service Arrow Head and the Pacific Theatre Medal.



Sgt. Guadalupe Hernandez After training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Guadalupe Hernandez deployed with the 13th Infantry Division – Forward Air Control Team to Baumholder, Germany. He traveled all air force bases and met with fighter pilots. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the Expert M-14 Medal. He was released from the Army Nov. 17, 1966, at Pueblo, Colo., after exactly two years of service.



Sgt. Robert E. Kaberlein Robert E. Kaberlein reported for duty with the United States Army in 1968, completing basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, and advanced infantry training at Fort Ord, Calif. March 5, 1969, Kaberlein was deployed to Vietnam, where he served from March 5, 1969, to March 4, 1970 at Tay Ninh and CuChi in South Vietnam. He completed his service time stationed at Fort Riley. He earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Vietnam Service Medal and the Bronze Star for Valor.



HM3/E4 Jeffrey Lewis Wells Jeffrey Wells was a Hospitalman Third Class in the U.S. Navy and served in that branch from 1972 to 1976. He trained at San Diego, learning to help any wounded member of any branch of service. He later served on the aircraft carrier USS Ranger offshore of Vietnam. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Airman First Class Larry D. Winfrey Larry Winfrey entered the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas in August 1960. He trained at the Amarillo Air Force base to work on single engine jets and aircraft in general. He was later deployed to the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and finally back to the U.S. in Arizona. He was honorably discharged in August of 1966 at Fort Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Five Level Jet Aircraft Advance and the NCO Prop School.



Sgt. Mark S. Webb In 1972, Mark S. Webb enlisted in the Army National Guard to help people. He was a clerk typist and later a motor pool section chief. Cpl. Robert Dale Stout Stout entered the U.S. Army Jan. 24, 1955, in Kansas City and was released Jan. 23, 1957, in Fort Lewis, Wash. He earned the Good Conduct Medal. He served at Fort Lewis after the Korean conflict.



SPC Paschall R. Tomsu Paschall R. Tomsu was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and reported to Fort Hood, Texas, where he was trained to operate all armored vehicles. He was deployed to several different stations in Germany, spending two years there from 1958 to 1960.